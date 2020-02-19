Baseball
College: Wright St. at Louisville................................ (ACCN) 3 p.m.
Basketball
College men: Butler at Seton Hall.......................... (FS1) 6:30 p.m.
College men: Syracuse at Louisville.......................... (ESPN) 7 p.m.
College men: Auburn at Georgia............................. (ESPN2) 7 p.m.
College men: Georgia Tech at Wake Forest............... (FSCR) 7 p.m.
College men: East Carolina at Memphis................. (CBSSN) 7 p.m.
College men: UCF at Cincinnati.............................. (ESPNU) 7 p.m.
College men: Michigan at Rutgers.............................. (BTN) 7 p.m.
College men: Texas A&M at Alabama....................... (SECN) 7 p.m.
College men: Boston College at Virginia................... (ACCN) 8 p.m.
College men: Providence at Georgetown................ (FS1) 8:30 p.m.
College men: Duke at N.C. State............................... (ESPN) 9 p.m.
College men: Kansas St. at Texas Tech................... (ESPN2) 9 p.m.
College men: Miami at Virginia Tech......................... (FSCR) 9 p.m.
College men: Villanova at DePaul.......................... (CBSSN) 9 p.m.
College men: Tulsa at Houston............................... (ESPNU) 9 p.m.
College men: Indiana at Minnesota............................ (BTN) 9 p.m.
College men: South Carolina at Mississippi St. ......... (SECN) 9 p.m.
College men: California at Washington St. ........... (Pac12) 10 p.m.
Hockey
NHL: Rangers at Blackhawks................................. (NBCSN) 8 p.m.
NHL: Flames at Kings.......................................... (NBCSN) 10 p.m.
Soccer
PLS: Manchester City vs. West Ham.................. (NBCSN) 2:30 p.m.
UEFA CL: Leg 1 round of 16........................................ (TNT) 3 p.m.
(Tottenham vs. Leipzig)
CONCACAF CL: Leg 1 round of 16 in Costa Rica.......... (FS2) 8 p.m.
(Saprissa vs. Montreal)
CONCACAF CL: Leg 1 round of 16 in Guatemala........ (FS2) 10 p.m.
(Comunicaciones vs. Club América)
* Scheduled events subject to change either date or location
