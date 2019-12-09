BEAUFORT — East Carteret got revenge in the sweetest way possible Friday, trouncing West Carteret 84-69 in front of a raucous crowd.
The county rivalry win proved the Mariners’ 74-70 loss to the Patriots on Nov. 22 was no fluke. West (4-3) may have opened the MaxPreps rankings as the No. 24 team in the state and the No. 4 team in 3A, but East (3-1) looked every bit the better team in the rematch.
“That first game showed they can run with the big boys and they can play well with each other,” East coach Daniel Griffee said. “That game was a big learning curve and they didn’t back down from any challenge.”
The benchmark win was an important one for a team anchored by a group of juniors who have grown and developed together since freshmen.
“These kinds of games are very important,” Griffee said. “Obviously, the rivalry part of it is good, and West is a great team.
But being able to square off against a team like that and play our game and succeed, we hope we can continue to do that as the season progresses.”
The teams combined for an eye-popping 49 points in a first quarter that featured three scoring runs of five for the Mariners and a stretch of 10 straight points that took the mystery right out of a game that often remains close early.
“That’s been our nemesis since the beginning of the season, starting out slow,” West coach Mark Mansfield said. “We get into a deficit and most of the time, we climb out of it. But tonight, for whatever reason, it didn’t happen. Excuses don’t matter, (East) just wanted the win worse than we did tonight. They had a lot of energy, they played hard and they did their job.”
The high-energy start featured a whole lot of Caleb Hymon and Perry Austin, who combined to score 19 of the team’s first 20 points. Hymon tied West’s J.J. Williams for a game-high 25 points, making his presence felt in a variety of ways.
He scored the game’s first bucket at the 7:47 mark of the first quarter on a simple puback, he sank a 21-footer from beyond the arc to make it a 5-0 game and he scored twice in transition off his own steals. Austin worked to control the paint with seven of his nine points in the first four minutes of the game.
Bennie Brooks had another impactful game with 19 points, including five straight in the first quarter, to give his team its biggest lead of the night, 25-7. The junior walked up to the three-point line and sank an open look at the 3:40 mark for his first bucket of the night. On the ensuing throw-in from West, Brooks filled the choke point in East’s full-court press, forced a turnover and drove through two defenders for a layup that prompted a West timeout.
“I love the pressure and I love to put pressure on them,” Griffee said. “We’ve been scoring well. The competition wasn’t the best in (a tournament at Northside-Pinetown on Tuesday and Wednesday), but we still played well. We’re still showing we can score consistently without relying on outside shots.”
West showed its first signs of life late in the first period with a 9-2 run that featured a pair of putbacks from Jaylen Bradberry and a bucket apiece from Josh Williams and J.J. Williams.
The shift in momentum extended into the second quarter where the Patriots scored four straight to cut the deficit to single digits. East answered with a three-pointer from Hymon and back-to-back treys from Henry Tillett, who finished the game with nine points.
The Mariners’ lead never sunk back to single digits, with Hymon answering another late West surge shot for shot to give his team a 44-34 advantage at the half.
Both teams ran into foul trouble in the second half, with West in the double bonus early in the fourth quarter. Brooks also took a seat for a substantial part of the second half with four fouls. In his stead, third quarter scoring production got help with four points from Mason Rose and three apiece from Erik Jernigan and Jacob Nelson. Nelson scored 11 in the game and Rose finished with six points.
“The boys picking up Bennie when he got into foul trouble was huge,” Griffee said. “When you have your best player sitting on the bench for pretty much two quarters, that’s really tough.”
There was no let-up by either team defensively, with both units’ full-court press leading to plenty of free throw opportunities. There were 30 total attempts from the stripe in the fourth quarter, with East shooting 13-of-19 and West 6-of-11.
“I told them going into the fourth quarter that it was going to be eight minutes of hell, and whoever got tired first was going to be the weak link,” Griffee said. “We don’t get tired. They run, we run. It’s what you do when you have the horses in the stable.”
The Mariners finished the night 20-of-30 at the line. Brooks shot 5-of-6, Tillett, 3-of-4 and Nelson, 7-of-10. West went 15-of-24 in total, with J.J. Williams its best shooter there at 10-of-11.
The tough night for West felt it’s most futile in the fourth quarter, when routine plays began to suffer. A straightforward putback from James Kenon rolled off the rim, J.J. Williams dribbled through three defenders for a layup and was called for traveling and outside attempts from the Patriots’ cadre of shooters often missed the basket entirely.
“(East) wanted the win worse than we did,” Mansfield said. “I feel like we turned the ball over too much. We didn’t understand the concept of rebounding at times. We settled for the outside shot too much and we sat around too much. (East) didn’t. I still feel like we’re a better basketball team, but we weren’t tonight. They have two guys who are going to take a lot of shots and score a lot of points but I wouldn’t trade any of my guys for anyone else.”
West tried different combinations of players, but every rotation remained careless with the ball and struggled with scoring consistently.
“We’re trying to develop our chemistry but it’s tough when you have a deep bench with a lot of subbing,” Mansfield said. “I didn’t go deep tonight, and I was disappointed we couldn’t get some guys in there. It was a disappointing night all around.”
Two bright points offensively for West, Bradberry and Kel Jones joined Williams as the only Patriots to finish in double figures with 15 points and 10, respectively. Jalani Jones scored six and Josh Williams and James Kenon scored four apiece.
East’s next action will be on the road at First Flight, with matchups against Trinity Christian (7-1) on Friday and Washington (4-0) on Saturday.
West will host New Bern (2-2) on Tuesday and Pamlico (0-1) on Wednesday.
