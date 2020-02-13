GREENVILLE — East Carolina Aquatics (ECA) held a qualifier meet Feb. 9 at Minges Natatorium with the event being the last chance for swimmers to earn qualifying times for upcoming N.C. Carolina Swimming championship meets.
Three ECA swimmers from Carteret County earned qualifying times for the first time this year. Sam Johnson, 12, of Morehead City earned his cut for 14-and-under champs in the 50-yard butterfly, while Madison Bowen, 13, of Emerald Isle earned a cut in the 50-yard freestyle. Teal Edholm, 15, of Newport earned senior champs qualifying times in the 100-yard freestyle and 200-yard individual medley.
Cameron Johnson, 14, of Morehead City improved his qualifying times in the 100- and 200-yard butterfly.
Jack Nowacek, 17, of Beaufort earned senior qualifying times in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly.
For more on ECA, visit www.swimeca.org.
