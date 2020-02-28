OCEAN — The Croatan girls basketball team keeps breaking droughts.
On Saturday, the Cougars won their first conference tournament championship since 2008 with a 55-44 win over Richlands.
On Thursday, they advanced to the third round of the 2A state playoffs for the first time since 2009 with a 57-39 win over Beddingfield.
No. 6 Croatan (25-2), which has won a whopping 21 games in a row, will travel to No. 3 seed Kinston (25-3) on Saturday for a 6 p.m. start. The Vikings have won 17 straight games.
Facing a two-point deficit entering the second quarter against No. 11 seed Beddingfield (18-8), the Cougars went on a 15-6 run to take a 22-15 lead into halftime. They built on that advantage in the third with a 20-8 frame to enter the fourth with a 42-23 lead.
Three players hit double-digit scoring with Kelly Hagerty going for 17 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and four blocks. Natalie Show had 14 points, three rebounds and two steals, and Ally Roth added a fine all-around game of 14 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a blocked shot.
Haley Cousins chipped in with six points and six rebounds.
