No matter what happens in the high school basketball playoff this week or next, it’s been an unbelievable winter for three programs.
The Croatan girls enter the playoffs having won 19 games in a row, which is seven games better than the longest winning streak in school history.
Of course, winning streaks are nothing new to the Cougars. They won 12 and eight in a row last year, nine and eight straight in 2017-2018, and 12 and eight consecutive in 2015-2016.
They also have a 35-game regular season league winning streak going back to 2017-2018, thanks to going 14-0 in conference play in each of the past two seasons.
Croatan (23-2) won its first conference tournament since 2008 this season with a 55-44 win over Richlands on Saturday. The squad entered the playoffs just three games away from the school-record 26 wins set in that 2008 season.
As a successful football coach in the fall, Andrew Gurley has also proven to be a pretty good basketball coach in the winter.
After starting his career with a 51-62 record and 23-38 league mark and finishing no higher than third in conference play during his first five seasons, Croatan has gone 91-30 with four 20-win seasons, a 53-9 league mark and three conference titles in his past five seasons.
The West Carteret boys have accomplished a lot of instances of “since” over the past two seasons.
The Patriots (20-4) hit the 20-win mark this season for the first time since the 1984-1985 state championship season and went undefeated in conference play for the first time since the 1983-1984 season.
Last year’s team won the league title for the first time since the 1985-1986 campaign.
The only letdown this season came Thursday in a 60-57 overtime loss to Northside-Jacksonville in the league tournament title game. A win in that contest would have given West a 17-game winning streak and its first conference tournament championship since 1983-1984.
The East Carteret boys have won 16 straight games, thanks to a 56-54 win over Pender on Saturday in the conference tournament championship.
The Mariners (20-3) hit the 20-win mark for the fifth time in the past eight years and captured their first league tournament title since 2016. They won the 12th conference tournament championship in program history after capturing the program’s 17th regular season title.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
