BEAUFORT — East Carteret’s girls basketball game versus Dixon on Tuesday was a welcome change.
After losing four in a row by at least 20 points, the Mariners played one of their best games of the season in a 44-39 defeat versus Dixon.
“We played a lot better than we have been,” East coach Keith Bernauer said. “We executed on offense and defense. Losses like that hurt, but it’s better than losing by 20 every night.”
East (3-12 overall) lost a game by single digits for the first time since Dec. 3, having dropped its previous four by an average of 24.8 points. The Beaufort squad had lost eight of its previous nine games by an average of 20.2.
The only win for the Mariners since mid-December came in a 53-20 triumph over Lejeune (0-15), which at 0-11 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference, is the only team that ranks behind East with a 2-9 mark.
The spirited contest versus Dixon (7-14) came against a much tougher opponent with the Bulldogs going to 5-6 in the league and moving to within a game of Trask (11-7, 6-5) for fourth place in the Coastal 8.
It looked like the matchup with Dixon would go the same as so many before when the Bulldogs jumped out to an 11-point lead to start the third quarter. The Mariners then went on a 9-0 run and outscored the visitors 15-5 till the 1:21 mark to take their first lead of the game since a 6-2 advantage late in the first quarter.
East featured a balanced attack in the third period and got some scoring from unlikely places.
Kendalyn Dixon netted six points, Madi Rose put up three, and Ellie Fulcher, Hailey Grady and Makayla Frost each scored two.
Both freshmen, Grady averages 1.0 point per game and Frost 1.9.
“We got some bench scoring tonight, which doesn’t happen a lot,” Bernauer said. “Those shots from Frost, Grady were big ones. And Dixon has been playing fantastic lately.”
Kaitlyn Johnson and Dixon each led East with nine points, followed by Fulcher and Rose with six apiece.
The trajectory of the contest changed late in the third quarter on a six-point swing with the Mariners holding a 30-29 lead with 52 seconds to go. Rose drove to the hoop and scored and the whistle blew, leading many on the Mariners’ bench expecting a possible three-point play. Instead, Rose was called for charging.
Nineteen seconds later, Dixon’s Madison Dugger was fouled on a three-point dagger and converted the foul shot for the four-point play to give her team a 33-30 lead heading into the fourth.
“That was probably the momentum change right there,” Bernauer said. “Those calls can go either way. It was a huge swing and had us chasing them again.”
Dugger connected on four three-pointers in the first half and finished with five while hitting the 20-point mark for the first time in her career with 22.
“We know she can shoot it. She had 19 against us last time,” Bernauer said. “But she caught fire tonight and had 14 in the first half. That kind of sunk us.”
East stayed within three points during the fourth quarter until the Bulldogs pulled away with less than two minutes left in the game.
“We need to do better in late-game situations,” Bernauer said. “It was fun to be a part of a good, competitive game, even when you lose. It was fun to watch, fun to coach. We’ve won games where we didn’t look that good. We fought, and that is all I ask, for us to be competitive.”
The Mariners will continue to play some of the better teams in the league down the stretch, facing Southwest Onslow (7-8) at home on Friday. The Stallions are third in the Coastal 8 with a 7-4 record.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Dixon 7 17 9 11-44
East Carteret..... 6 9 15 9-39
DIXON (45) – Dugger 22, Jeffers 9, Simmons 6, Edens 3, Orona 2, Pribyl 2.
EAST CARTERET (39) – Johnson 9, Dixon 9, Rose 6, Fulcher 6, Frost 3, Utley 2, Grady 2, Jarman 2.
