BEAUFORT — East Carteret has found a key to success in its two biggest postseason wins: the free-throw line.
Five days after holding a 26-attempt advantage at the charity stripe versus Pender to win their first boys basketball conference tournament championship in four years, the Mariners held a 28-attempt advantage over Wilson Preparatory Academy on Thursday to win the 1A second round playoff contest 78-71.
“The bottom two things on my (white)board, are ‘free throws’ and ‘finish,’ underlined, exclamation mark,” East coach Daniel Griffee said. “And they did both. That is what it all comes down to.”
The Mariners won their 18th game in a row in front of a packed house to continue a special season that includes a 22-3 record, a regular season conference crown and league tournament title. They also advanced to the third round of the playoffs for the eighth time in the past nine years.
“I love it,” Griffee said. “I’m proud of those kids. My god, they play with more heart than I’ve ever seen. What impresses me, is that our backs were against the wall, it was a bigger team, it’s a prep team, and they don’t back down. They’ve got so much dog in them, it gets me fired up. I’m just lucky to be a part of it.”
Bennie Brooks went for 37 points while Caleb Hymon added 13, Henry Tillett contributed nine, Mason Rose had seven and Perry Austin and Jacob Nelson chipped in with six apiece in a tight game that featured a tied score on eight occasions, including five times in the second half.
Griffee’s squad moved to the third round where it will host No. 6 seed Henderson Collegiate (23-10) at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
East went 19-of-33 at the foul line last Saturday in a 56-54 win over Pender in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference tournament championship game. The Patriots went 4-of-7.
In the seven-point second round victory over No. 19 seed Wilson Prep (18-8), No. 3 seed East went 31-of-44 from the foul line while the Tigers went 11-of-16.
Wilson Prep committed eight team fouls in the first half compared to the home team’s six, and in the second half, the Tigers committed 21 compared to the Mariners’ 6.
“It was real tough,” Wilson Prep coach Anthony Atkinson said. “We had four guys foul out. They only had six fouls in the second half. We’re going to the basket, too. But that is stuff we can’t control. We can control getting off to a faster start. We got in a hole, and it was tough to battle out. We did it to ourselves.”
East led 68-65 with 1:45 left in the game when its offense began to stall and the visitors had to foul to get the ball back. The Beaufort squad proceeded to go 8-of-15 from the free-throw line down the stretch to close out the contest. Leading 76-71 with eight ticks on the clock, Rose hit back-to-back foul shots to finish off Wilson Prep.
“Those were huge free throws,” Griffee said. “It’s only a five-point game, and they won on a last-second three-pointer (in the last game). That put it away. It took all doubt away.”
Rose went 5-of-6 in the game with all of his attempts coming in the fourth quarter. Hymon went 2-of-6, Austin went 6-of-10 and Brooks went 18-of-22, including 9-of-12 in the fourth quarter.
Brooks, who averages 25.3 points per game, might have went for 50 on the night but his customary strong drives to the basket came up empty time and again with missed layups.
“I think he was so jacked up and worried about their size, and contact,” Griffee said. “He was overanalyzing. He was overcompensating. He was putting some spin on it. We have not seen a team that big this season.”
The Tigers featured impressive size in their rotation in the form of Eric Wynn (6-9, 241), Devyn Bullock (6-5, 215) and Nasiar Blackston (6-4, 184 pounds). Wynn had a team-high 25 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, Blackston had eight and Bullock added six.
Wilson Prep, a charter program in its second year as a K-12 school, and its first year as a member of the N.C. High School Athletic Association – it was a member of the Carolina Athletic Association of Schools of Choice the last two seasons – entered the game on an emotional high.
The Tigers battled back from 15 points down at No. 14 seed Voyager Academy (22-7) on Tuesday and escaped with the first playoff win in school history when Adrian Land, who had 18 points against the Mariners, hit a three-pointer at the buzzer from three-quarter court to give his team a 59-58 win.
“We kept plugging away,” Atkinson said. “We did it again tonight. We had a great year. We’ll figure this out. We bring everybody back so we’ll be tough. I give East Carteret credit. They played well. We got off to a really slow start. We’ve been doing that all year. I told our guys, in this hostile environment, you have to get off to a fast start. East Carteret put a lot of pressure on us by getting off to a good start.”
East jumped out to a 9-0 lead to begin the game with Tillett starting the contest with a three-pointer. He hit three from the beyond the arc in the first half with his last one coming with 3:41 remaining to give his team a 29-25 advantage.
“Going up 9-0, that was huge,” Griffee said. “Those first couple of baskets gave us a cushion and settled us down. It gave us some confidence.”
Tillett picked up the slack in the first half while Hymon, the team’s second-leading scorer at 14.1 points per game, failed to put the ball in the basket. Hymon then nearly hit his scoring average in the second half with 13 points.
“He had a different ballgame,” Griffee said. “I got on him a little bit, and he responded. He didn’t back down. They picked each other up, and played as a family, which is what they’ve been doing all year.”
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Wilson Prep 15 17 19 20-71
East Carteret...... 19 13 19 27-78
WILSON PREP (71) – Wynn 25, Land 18, O. Johnson 10, Blackston 8, Bullock 6, J. Johnson 2, Farmer 2.
EAST CARTERET (78) – Brooks 37, Hymon 13, Tillett 9, Rose 7, Austin 6, Nelson 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.