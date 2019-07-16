MOREHEAD CITY — The Beaufort Ole Towne Rotary Club invites young and old to run or walk into the history books with the 40th annual Historic Beaufort Road Race set to take place Saturday, starting in downtown Beaufort.
This year’s race will have runners and walkers of all levels, baby joggers and wheelchair athletes taking to the streets of Beaufort to have fun, get some exercise and raise money for good causes.
Organized by the Beaufort Ole Towne Rotary Club, the race continues to grow in popularity. The Rotary Club uses proceeds from the race to fund college scholarships for Carteret County high school students.
BEAUFORT — Everything seems to be on schedule for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Billfish Classic.
The tournament, which was rebranded last year after 14 years as the Barta Boys & Girls Club Billfish Tournament, enters its second year under the direction of Donna Hardy.
“I hate to say it out loud, but I think we’ve got it all together,” she said. “I’m scared that it’s all run so smoothly. We seem to have our ducks in a row.”
Hardy said 10 boats had already signed up to give the tournament more boats than it had last year at this time. Last year’s event had 43 boats.
MOREHEAD CITY — The Marlins experienced their first three-game losing streak of the season with a 9-6 loss to the Wilson Tobs on Sunday and a 7-6 setback to the Wilmington Sharks on Saturday following a 12-5 loss to the Tobs on Friday.
Morehead City has dropped five of its last seven after setting a Coastal Plain League record with a 14-game winning streak.
Despite the recent slide, the collegiate wood-bat team leads the CPL overall with a 24-12 record. Three squads are on its heels with the Macon Bacon at 22-12 and the Savannah Bananas and Gastonia Grizzlies each at 22-13.
PELETIER — JR Motorsports driver Josh Berry picked up the victory in a frantic Solid Rock Carriers Crystal Coast 125 at Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway on Saturday night, a consequential race for the CARS Tour which excited fans and frustrated many competitors.
Berry, who drives the famed No. 88 for owners Dale Earnhardt Jr., Rick Hendrick and Kelley Earnhardt Miller, took the lead away from pole-sitter Chad McCumbee on lap 73 and never looked back at the chaos that unfolded behind him. Among the casualties of the chaos were Berry’s main championship rival, last year’s CARS Tour champion Bobby McCarty, and reigning Carteret County Speedway track champion Brandon Clements.
