AYDEN — West Carteret and East Carteret wrestling teams were busy Saturday during the Charger Duals at Ayden-Grifton High School with the Patriots going 4-1 and the Mariners 2-3.
The Patriots upped their season mark to 14-2 with victories over Ayden-Grifton (60-23), Sanderson (77-0), D.H. Conley (49-22) and Pamlico County (63-18). Their lone loss came in a tight one against Cary (40-36).
East, a 1A school, had its hands full with mostly higher-classification teams, including losses to 4A opponents Cary (51-28) and South Central (56-21), but decisive triumphs against 4A Sanderson (52-18) and 3A Smithfield-Selma (48-15) eased the sting of those defeats. The Mariners did face a fellow 1A school in Rosewood for their closest match of the duals, a 46-36 defeat.
The 2-3 mark at the event gives the Mariners a 11-16 record for the season.
(Note: See complete results of the two county schools’ efforts in the News-Times’ Wednesday newsstand and home delivery issue or complete online edition.)
