JACKSONVILLE — West Carteret and White Oak split a 3A Coastal Conference cross country meet Tuesday at Northeast Creek Park.
The Patriots controlled the girls race with 23 points. The Vikings trailed with 48, followed by Jacksonville with 60 and Swansboro with 21.
White Oak edged West in the boys race by four points, tallying 41 to the Patriots’ 45. Swansboro was close behind in third with 51, followed by Jacksonville with 90.
SEVEN SPRINGS — The East Carteret boys soccer team began its season Tuesday with a 5-2 loss, but there were plenty of positives to take away.
The Mariners were Spring Creek’s sixth straight victim to begin the 2019 campaign as the Seven Springs squad improved to 6-0 and continued its standing as one of the top 2A teams in the state. The Gators are No. 11 in the latest MaxPreps.com 2A rankings.
East was the first team to put two goals on a Spring Creek club that has blanked four opponents and outscored six 31-3.
NEWPORT — The West Carteret girls tennis team won its second straight match Wednesday, beating White Oak 6-3 at home at Fort Benjamin Park.
The Patriots are 2-2 overall and 2-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference with the win. They opened their league schedule with a 7-2 victory over Swansboro to snap an 0-2 start to the season.
NEWPORT — The East Carteret girls tennis team improved to 2-1 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference Thursday with a 6-3 victory over Lejeune.
The Mariners (5-2 overall) went 4-2 in the singles round and 2-1 in doubles to capture its second conference victory. They also defeated Richlands 6-3 on Sept. 3 before falling to Croatan 9-0 on Tuesday.
