BEAUFORT — The Pender girls basketball team took control of the 1A portion of the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference on Friday with a 53-32 win over East Carteret.
East (3-9) had beaten the Patriots (4-8) by a 30-26 score in the first matchup. A win in the rematch would have given the Mariners a season sweep while trailing Pender by one game in the overall league standings with the Patriots at 3-4 and East at 2-5.
Instead, the season series is split and the Mariners now trail Pender by two games in the overall standings with the Patriots at 4-4 and East at 2-6. Lejeune (0-11), the other 1A team, is 0-8 in the conference.
“That was a big game for us and we didn’t perform, so now we have to deal with the consequences,” East coach Keith Bernauer said.
Pender grabbed the inside track on the league’s lone 1A automatic playoff bid.
Tyanna Holmes, who didn’t play for Pender in the first matchup, made a big difference in the rematch, going for a game-high 23 points, including eight in a third quarter that saw the visitors outscore the home team 19-4.
“She controls the game well,” Bernauer said. “We tried to play good defense against her.”
Sonti Robinson added 11 points for Pender, followed by Ashley Smith with 10.
The Mariners were competitive in the other three quarters, trailing 8-7 in the first, 13-10 in the second and 12-11 in the fourth.
One East player after another left the locker room after the game with ice taped to a different body part. There were a total of 46 foul shots taken with the Mariners going 11-of-29 and the Patriots going 15-of-27.
“They were aggressive, and the refs were letting them play,” Bernauer said. “We got in foul trouble and didn’t execute. They are a rough, physical team and they make shots inside. There were a lot of fouls called, but a lot that weren’t called too, so it was a physical game.”
Kendalyn Dixon, Madi Rose and Ellie Fulcher tried to keep East in the game in the first half with Dixon going for seven points, Rose for five and Fulcher for four. Dixon finished with nine points, followed by Rose with eight.
Kaitlyn Johnson scored seven of her eight points in the second half. Makayla Frost chipped in with three points.
The Mariners will next host Richlands (7-10) on Tuesday. The Wildcats are 6-2 in the Coastal 8.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Pender.............. 8 13 19 12-52
East Carteret..... 7 10 4 11-32
PENDER (52) – Holmes 23, Robinson 11, Smith 10, Devoni 6, Gurganus 2.
EAST CARTERET (32) – Dixon 9, Rose 8, Johnson 8, Fulcher 4, Frost 3.
