MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Marlins vowed to create a winning culture two years ago and have followed through with dazzling, back-to-back Coastal Plain League championships.
The Fish won their Petitt Cup series with the Macon Bacon 2-1, finishing their opponent off at Big Rock Stadium on Sunday with a 6-2 victory. The second straight title capped a summer in which the Marlins put up a league-best 37-14 regular season record that also set a new franchise single-season record for wins.
“I can’t say enough about the entire organization and the work that was put into this season,” Marlins owner Buddy Bengel said. “When I look back at where this franchise has come from, it’s truly incredible.”
The Marlins, now in their 10th season, had a mostly inauspicious first eight seasons with just two winning seasons and two playoffs appearances. The team put up a combined .450 win percentage under six coaches in that time.
The last of those coaches, Jesse Lancaster, just finished his franchise-record third season. The Mount Olive assistant coach led the Marlins to a 25-30 finish his first season. Over the last two years, he has led the Fish to a CPL-best 71-28 regular season record with an 8-1 postseason record and two titles to boot.
“It never stopped after we won last summer,” Lancaster said, “between the front office building this team and the daily grind of being here for a 52-game summer.”
Lancaster has agreed to coach a fourth season with the Marlins next summer.
“I love it here,” he said. “My wife and I, our family, we love it here, can’t wait to get back here. I’m dreading going back to work.”
Bengel remembers the turning point two years ago when the Marlins were fed up with middling results and refocused on the goal of becoming championship.
“I remember talking to Jesse two years ago about wanting to change the culture of this club,” Bengel said. “We wanted to win, and we wanted to do it by bringing in the right kinds of kids, on and off the field.”
The owner also noted how the Marlins escaped the roster attrition that typically takes place as the school year nears.
“We had 26 kids on the roster on the last day, which is really saying something when you can’t have more than 32,” Bengel said. “A lot of those kids were getting ready for school the following week. That’s an outstanding commitment to the game of baseball.”
Marlins coach Lancaster added, “It’s been a lot of hard work. The amount of kids who committed to a full summer is just amazing, I couldn’t be happier for them. They loved it, committed to this thing, no question they were going to do it.”
The Marlins showed they were ready to win games immediately with back-to-back wins over the Edenton Steamers to start the schedule. Their first substantial win streak came in mid-June, ripping off a league record 14 straight games between July 18-Aug. 3.
To end the season, the Fish won 13 of their final 15 games, including a run of seven straight victories.
Morehead City won the first half of the CPL season with a 19-7 record, then kept pace to also win the second half with an 18-7 mark. Both records ensured the Marlins would play the first two rounds of the playoffs at home.
The Marlins dominated the East Division, going 12-2 in their series against the Wilmington Sharks (20-31), 7-3 in against the Holly Spring Salamanders (19-32) and 5-4 against the Fayetteville SwampsDogs (24-26).
The Marlins opened their postseason run with a 5-3 win over the SwampDogs, followed by a 4-1 victory over the Wilson Tobs in the second round. The Fish beat the Bacon 3-0 in the first round of the Petitt Cup finals and lost 11-4 in the second before winning in the third.
“For those kids to come out and rip it like that after falling a little flat the night before, it was really something,” Bengel said of the final victory. “I thought it was an amazing performance and another championship well-deserved.
“Game three of the Petitt Cup championship was the loudest I’ve ever heard Big Rock Stadium. The place was rocking. I know the team was loving the support. To my knowledge, this was also the first season in which every council member for (Morehead City) attended at least one game. That’s really special to get that kind of support from the town.”
Big Rock Stadium underwent repairs in the offseason following damage inflicted by Hurricane Florence. The Marlins were active members in the outreach to those affected by the storm.
“I don’t think people understand the severity of the damage the storm caused across the eastern part of this state,” Bengel said. “We’re glad we can play a role in helping people forgot those problems for just a few hours.”
The Marlins excelled in a number of areas on the field this summer. For the second season in a row, the Morehead City pitching staff was the envy of the league. The team ranked first in the CPL with a 3.55 ERA – only one other team was under 4.00 – and also ranked first in strikeouts with 576. Fayetteville was second with 473 strikeouts. The Marlins ranked second in walks by giving up just 166.
On offense, the Marlins ranked second in the CPL in stolen bases (167), fourth in runs (330), fifth in hits (442), sixth in RBIs (272), seventh in doubles (75), third in triples (14), sixth in homers (43), eighth in batting average (.265), eighth in on-base percentage (.370) and fifth in slugging percentage (.405).
The statistics spelled the success the Fish had all season. After back-to-back championships, it’s hard to see how the Marlins could get much better. That isn’t stopping Bengel from raising the bar another inch.
“Last year, the big goal was trying to figure out how to win a second straight championship,” he said. “The goal hasn’t changed. Now we have to figure out a way to win three straight. Only one other CPL team has done that.”
The High Point-Thomasville HiToms won the Petitt Cup from 2006-2008. The only other CPL team to win three championships is the Edenton Steamers in 2004, 2005 and 2015.
