Baseball
MLB Spring Training: Twins at Cardinals..................... (MLB) 1 p.m.
MLB Spring Training: Angels at Cubs........................ (ESPN) 3 p.m.
MLB Spring Training: Cubs at Athletics....................... (MLB) 9 p.m.
Basketball
College men: N.C. State at Duke............................... (ESPN) 7 p.m.
College women: South Florida at Connecticut......... (ESPN2) 7 p.m.
College women: Wichita St. at UCF........................ (CBSSN) 7 p.m.
NBA: Bucks at Heat.............................................. (NBA) 7:30 p.m.
College men: Texas Tech at Baylor........................... (ESPN) 9 p.m.
College men: Alabama St. at Texas Southern......... (ESPNU) 9 p.m.
Hockey
NHL: Avalanche at Red Wings............................... (NHL) 7:30 p.m.
Running
Tokyo Marathon: The 14th Edition........................... (NBCSN) 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.