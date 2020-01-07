MOREHEAD CITY — Josh Henderson says he’s confident he’s going to finish on the podium at the state wrestling tournament this season.
Those are lofty goals for a junior – even loftier for someone who didn’t qualify for states as a sophomore. But not making it last season has propelled the West Carteret wrestler thus far through an outstanding campaign.
“Not going last year, it has turned my attitude and made me want it even more,” Henderson said. “I want to prove to everyone that I can.”
He was one match away from qualifying for the state tournament as a sophomore when he suffered an excruciatingly close 4-3 decision loss to C.B. Aycock’s Turner Bass in the 3A east regional 195-pound consolation semifinal.
“I think about it all the time,” he said. “I’m reminded of it every day. It was very disappointing. I felt I could have done better. I was excited about going to states because I was a sophomore and it doesn’t happen too often, and it was my first year as a varsity wrestler. I didn’t wrestle as well as I know I could have, so I’m hoping I correct those mistakes this year.”
