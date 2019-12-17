KITTY HAWK — The East Carteret boys basketball team took on two superb teams in the Good Guys vs. Cancer Showcase and came away with a humbling defeat and an impressive victory.
The Mariners fell 102-57 to Fayetteville’s Trinity Christian on Friday and captured a 78-77 comeback win over Washington on Saturday at Kitty Hawk.
East (4-2), which is 3-1 in its last four games, took on a Washington (5-2) team that entered the contest with its only loss coming against an undefeated Kinston (6-0) squad that ranks second statewide in the 2A division, according to MaxPreps. The Pam Pack dropped that tilt 73-70.
Washington is ranked No. 12 in 2A.
East is now No. 1 in 1A.
--------------------------
ROCKY MOUNT — The West Carteret boys basketball team continued its hectic nonconference schedule last weekend with a 78-50 victory over Rocky Mount Prep.
The Patriots (7-3) have now played three games in a week three times this season, including two games on a Saturday.
--------------------------
ROCKY MOUNT — The West Carteret girls basketball team overcame the loss of two players Saturday to earn an 60-21 win over Rocky Mount Prep.
A game that saw a 10-10 tie after the first quarter turned into a runaway with the Morehead City squad registering a 19-0 shutout in the second quarter.
--------------------------
RALEIGH — The Croatan varsity cheerleading team captured a N.C. High School Athletic Association Invitational championship Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Raleigh Convention Center.
The event featured 133 teams competing for over a dozen divisions. The Cougars won a program-first title in the Medium Varsity D2 category with 67.05 points.
First Flight placed second in the division with 65.7 points, and West Stokes rounded out the podium with 64.
Croatan’s jayvee team also came close to winning its division with 61.7 points in the Small JV Non-Tumble D2 category. The score was just 0.4 points off first place.
--------------------------
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It took Donnie Kiefer 33 years to win his first high school football state championship.
It didn’t take him nearly as long to win the second one.
The former East Carteret coach led Green Sea Floyds to back-to-back state titles last week with a 48-12 win over Ridge Spring-Monettta in the South Carolina Class A state final at Benedict College’s Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.
--------------------------
(For complete stories of these briefs, see the newsstand and home delivery edition or the full online e-edition.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.