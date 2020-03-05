OCEAN — The Croatan girls lacrosse team began its program on a high note Wednesday with a 17-13 win its season opener on a chilly and rainy night.
The Cougars saw a seven-goal lead midway through the second half shrink to two with less than five minutes left before holding off White Oak with a 3-1 run to end the contest.
“It was a nail-biter,” Croatan coach Nick Moore said. “We got off to a slow start, we picked it up, and we found our rhythm, found our groove. We bent a little bit there at the end, but we held our own, and we delivered the win.”
Two players delivered impressive performances in the program’s first-ever game with Kate Wilson going for eight goals and three assists and Reagan Kemppainen adding six goals.
“Kate is a freshman and Reagan is a junior, so we’ll have them around a while,” Moore said. “They have been playing for a long time. This is a nice transition for them.”
Wilson and Kemppainen played youth lacrosse under Jesse Burt with Bogue Elite.
“Jesse is sending three to four eighth-graders our way next year and there is another group behind them,” Moore said. “Jesse is doing a wonderful job with that feeder program. We wouldn’t have done this without her.”
Moore also credited Christy Wilson for the new program.
“She’s kind of our team mom,” he said. “She really fought and pushed to get this program approved by the school. Without her, we wouldn’t be here today.”
Moore coached his first lacrosse game in nearly a decade in the season opener after coaching three years in his native New York. He grew up just outside of lacrosse hotbeds Albany and Long Island and can identify with his players.
“We started a program in my freshman year in high school, so I can relate to these girls,” he said.
Regardless of the outcome on Wednesday, the program has already been deemed a huge success with 21 players on the roster, including nine freshmen and just one senior.
“For a first-year program, to have that number, I’m impressed,” Moore said. “I think we’ve got a promising future.”
Among those freshmen was Kelsey McCormick who contributed a goal and two assists.
After scoring just two goals in the first seven minutes of the contest, Croatan put six goals on the board in the following 10 minutes with sophomore Emma Dominy and Kemppainen each putting two in the net.
White Oak, which went 0-14 last season in its inaugural year, then scored five of the next six goals to pull to within three at 9-6. Breyanna Marshall, who had four goals on the night, tallied two goals during that stretch.
Wilson and Kemppainen followed by each scoring back-to-back goals to buy their team some breathing room at 13-6 with 15:54 remaining in the game.
The Vikings then went on a 5-1 run over the next 11 minutes to pull to within two at 14-12. Ashley Cruz scored two of her four goals during that stretch, Erika Henry put up two of her three goals on the night and Marshall added the other score.
Facing a slim two-goal lead with 4:42 on the clock, Wilson took over with three consecutive goals to put White Oak away.
“A lot of these girls have never played lacrosse before, so it feels really good to get that win,” Moore said. “It was nice to see the hard work pay off. This is a confidence booster. They’ve got a game under their belt. They understand the game a little bit more. It really showed who they were coming out here and getting the win in the first game.”
