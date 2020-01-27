GLENDALE, Ariz. — Defending Monster Energy Supercross 450cc champion Cooper Webb from Morehead City made the most of what he had Saturday in the fourth round of the 17-event season, even though he admitted to being bummed out about it.
With combined results of 8-5-4, Webb was able to maintain focus and increase his momentum throughout the evening to end on a strong note in fourth overall. But fourth place is not where Webb wants to be.
“Yeah, it was a so-so night,” he said during an interview with Dan Lamb on motoxaddicts.com. “I struggled a little bit all day. The first main event wasn’t very good — I got a terrible start. I made some good passes, but it wasn’t a good result. We were able to salvage it at the end.
“I got some much better starts and got passed in both by all the top guys. I went 4-5 in the last two, so I salvaged a fourth, but I didn’t quite have it. Those guys were a little better all day. I need to go back to the drawing board. I need to commit in my whoops and figure those out. I guess I can’t be too bummed. After the first main event, it was a little uneasy so it’s good to turn it around.”
With three 12-minute-plus-one-lap main events, the triple crown format made for an eventful night of racing as 450SX riders were faced with two red-flag restarts and plenty of close racing in between a total of five gate main event drops.
In the first main event, Webb didn’t get a favorable start as he rounded the opening lap in 13th place. He worked his way into the top 10 by the halfway point, but with a shorter race time, he was only able to make his way up to an eighth-place finish. In the second main, Webb powered his KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition to a much better start as he battled in the second-place position early on.
Dicing back-and-forth between top positions, he ultimately secured a fifth-place finish. In the third and final main event, Webb got off to another great start in second as he battled for the early lead before settling into third. With four laps to go, he got passed for the final podium position by Jason Anderson of Edgewood, N.M. but continued to fight hard as he finished strong in fourth.
When asked by Lamb if being passed was the reason he seemed bummed out, Webb said, “Yeah, I think that’s more why I’m bummed. I put myself in second place the last two main events right behind Kenny (Ken Roczen), and I had the perfect opportunity to watch him around the track, and I wasn’t able to do that. I got passed multiple times by those guys, but you know what, some nights are like that. It’s definitely been a while since I’ve been passed like that.”
Meanwhile, points leader Roczen, a native of Germany, had what arguably was a perfect night, winning all three main events in the first of three triple crown events this season. He was also able to extend his points lead from three points to eight. Eli Tomac of Cortez, Colo. also had a solid night with finishes of 2-2-3, while Anderson completed the podium in third with a 5-3-2 night.
Roczen, with two wins in the four events thus far, leads second-place Tomac by eight points, 92 to 84, with Justin Barcia from Monroe County, N.Y. in third at 81. Tomac and Barcia have each won a race as the season heads into Oakland, Calif. this Saturday for the fifth round. Anderson sits fourth with 78 points, followed by Webb in fifth at 72.
