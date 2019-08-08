BEAUFORT — The second annual Fore Paws Golf Tournament will be at The Beaufort Club on Saturday with proceeds benefitting Austin Veterinary Outreach
and Rescue.
Registration will be at noon with a shotgun start set for 1 p.m. Registration fee is $75 per person, which includes cart, 18 holes of golf, dinner after the tournament and a goodie bag. Prizes will be given out for closest to the pin and line, as well as longest drive. A raffle will also be held.
In addition to The Beaufort Club, registration forms are available at The Golf Farm in Newport and Pet Provisions in Beaufort. Sponsorship opportunities are available.
For more information, call 252-732-5936 or visit the web at austinvetoutreach.com.
