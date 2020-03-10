The high school basketball season will come to a close this Saturday with the state finals.
It was a banner year on county courts, particularly on the boys side.
East Carteret went 22-4 thanks to an 18-game winning streak and advanced to the third round of the 1A playoffs. For the first time since 2016, the Mariners won 20 games and swept the conference regular season and tournament championships.
West Carteret sported a 16-game winning streak at one point and finished the season with a 21-5 mark. The Patriots finished a league season undefeated for the first time since 1984 and won a playoff game for the first time since 2014.
For the first time since 2013, Croatan won at least nine games and qualified for the playoffs.
I believe the script will flip next year and the girls basketball teams will be the more interesting story.
Let’s start with Croatan.
Most everyone is expecting the Cougars to fall off a cliff after a magnificent thee-year run.
Kelly Hagerty, Ally Roth, Savannah McAloon and Natalie Show started as freshman in 2016-2017 and went 5-17.
They finished their careers going 66-11.
The seniors ended their careers with back-to-back conference championships and sported a 35-game winning streak in league games – a streak that goes back to their sophomore years.
Croatan concluded a special campaign that included a 25-3 record thanks to a 21-game winning streak, a regular season conference championship, the first conference tournament title in 12 years and the first trip to the third round of the playoffs in 11 years.
And while the Cougars lose the heart of their team, plenty of talent returns.
Haley Cousins (7.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.4 steals) and Logan Howard (3.5 points, 1.2 assists) will produce a talented and experienced backcourt in their senior seasons.
Samia Brimmer (2.7 points), Mia Raynor (1.8 points, 2.1 rebounds), Ginger Hayden (1.6 points, 1.4 rebounds), Caroline Harvey (1.1 points), Maria Pitambersingh (1.8 rebounds), Arianna Pritchett, Berlyn Underwood and Bella Porter also return.
Croatan will also receive an infusion of talent from a junior varsity team that went 11-2 this season.
Let’s stay in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference and look at East Carteret.
The Mariners finished seventh in the eight team league with a 3-11 mark and went 4-15 overall with two of those victories coming versus winless Lejeune (0-19).
East will return its top four players in Katelyn Johnson (7.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.6 steals), Madi Rose (7.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.4 steals), Kendalyn Dixon (6.5 points, 3.3 assists, 4.3 steals) and Ellie Fulcher (4.5 points, 10.5 rebounds). Rose and Dixon were sophomores this season.
East will also benefit from a talented eighth-grade class arriving from Beaufort Middle School.
Both the Cougars and Mariners could finish in the top four of the Coastal 8, but it won’t be easy.
Second-place Richlands (15-12 overall, 11-3 league) will bring back three of its top four scorers, third-place Trask (15-8, 9-5) will return its top four scorers and fourth-place Southwest Onslow (9-16, 6-8) will bring back all five starters.
West Carteret was a difficult team to figure out this season. The Patriots looked really good some nights, particularly in their losses, fighting Kinston in a 10-point setback, giving Croatan all it wanted in two single-digit defeats, and dropping a single-digit deficit contest to Jacksonville.
Kinston went 27-4 and made it to the 2A east regional final while Jacksonville went 24-4 and made it to the 3A east regional final.
Each of those Patriots’ outstanding performances in losses came before the middle of January.
West went 4-8 after those games and finished the year fourth in the five-team 3A Coastal Conference with a 3-7 mark and went 9-15 overall. Two of those league wins came versus Northside-Jacksonville (2-21, 0-10).
The Patriots will lose their best player in Mackenzie Reed (11.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.0 steals) but will bring back the rest of their lineup including Cayman Montgomery (9.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.3 blocks), Kiki Hester (6.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 3.5 steals), Caroline Beaver (6.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists) and Adrianna Rhodes (5.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.9 steals).
Sydney Roberson (3.0 points), Kasey McCoury (3.0 points), Annie Fitzpatrick (2.8 points, 3.5 rebounds), Jayden Lupton (2.7 points, 4.7 rebounds) and Emme Baber (1.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals) will also return.
West should also benefit from a junior varsity team that went 7-1 in league play.
If the Patriots find more consistency, they could compete for the top spot in the Coastal next season.
Conference champion Jacksonville (24-4, 10-0) loses its top three players and second-place White Oak (18-6, 7-3) loses its best player.
Third-place Swansboro (18-7, 6-4) will bring back three of its top four players.
Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.
