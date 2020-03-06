MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret softball seniors Mollie Gould and Elizabeth Greeson weren’t short of support at their signing day this winter.
When it came time for the girls to announce their college of choice, the first obstacle was fitting all of the family, friends and well-wishers into the room where it would take place.
The first in the room were former teammates Sierra and Makyiah Mitchell and Allieyah Awad, all of whom will be future teammates as well.
That’s because Gould and Greeson will become the fourth and fifth Patriots, respectively, to sign on to play at the second-year softball program of N.J.C.A.A. Division II Fayetteville Tech Community College.
“I’m thankful there are other girls there who I’ve played with before,” Gould said. “Allieyah, Makyiah and Sierra, I’ve been playing with them since I was six years old.”
The two 2020 graduates will have an easier transition as freshman roommates.
“It makes it easier, especially since Mollie and I will room together,” Greeson said. “I love knowing I’ll see girls I’ve played with before. I think we’re going to have a nice team there. Maybe we can get more West girls to come with us.”
It’s safe to say Fayetteville Tech softball coach Miguel Justiniano is liking what he’s getting from West Carteret and Carteret County in general. The five Patriots will also be joined by Croatan 2019 graduates McKenzie Miller and Abby Jolly, as well as East Carteret 2019 alum Grayson Lewis, giving the Trojans a whopping eight county players over the program’s first three years.
“It makes my job a lot easier,” Justiniano said. “We’ve been fortunate enough to get five players from this school. The chemistry is the best part of it, especially for our relatively new program. They’re used to being around each other and playing with each other.”
West coach John Barnes echoed Justiniano’s sentiments and gave his support to the coach who will have three Patriots on his roster next spring.
“He’s got a good reputation, and he’s been in a lot of good spots,” Barnes said. “He’s building that program, and I feel fortunate our girls get a chance to be a part of that. They’re in good hands.”
The Fayetteville Tech softball program has only been in existence for two years. In its inaugural season in 2019, it went 10-26 overall and 6-14 in conference play.
The good news for the Trojans is they are getting an influx of players who are familiar with winning. Gould and Greeson have both enjoyed three straight 3A Coastal Conference championships as Patriots.
“It’s a new program to the softball community, so I’m going in with a fresh mindset,” Gould said. “It was fun to be a part of winning here at West. A lot of people don’t get to experience that kind of success.”
West won its first league title in the fast-pitch era in 2016 and has since won four straight. The program has gone undefeated in conference play two straight years and advanced to the second round of the state playoffs each of the last four years.
“I’ve had a blast being a Patriot and going undefeated in conference play the last two years,” Greeson said. “Hopefully we can keep it up.”
Both players will be looking to up their numbers as seniors this spring with Gould starting at catcher and Greeson at third base. As a junior, Greeson tied for first on the team in RBIs (22), ranked second in batting average (.423), third in hits (30) and fourth in runs (22). She also had 10 extra-base hits, stole four bases and sported an on-base percentage of .461.
Greeson tallied 24 hits, 15 RBIs and 14 runs as a sophomore. She also had nine extra-base hits .333 batting average. She scored four runs as a freshman.
“They both have a lot of heart and a desire to compete,” Justiniano said. “They don’t want to fail. That’s what you want as a coach. You want hard workers, and they’re both definitely that.”
Gould only played 10 games as a junior due to injury, tallying three hits, two runs and four RBIs. She sported an on-base percentage of .333 and recorded 25 putouts on defense. She also dealt with injury in 2018, finishing with two hits, two RBIs and three runs over 10 games. She had an on-base percentage of .308 and tallied 20 putouts in the field.
“Those are two who have been playing with me since they were 9 years old,” Barnes said. “Elizabeth is a great hitter. She hits hard, and Mollie is versatile. She can play a lot of different positions. I’m excited they get a chance to grow at the next level.”
Spring sports athletes have a unique situation as their college decisions often must come before the senior season has actually taken place. When the time came to choose, however, the destination was a clear one for Greeson and Gould.
“I listened to what players said and went to watch them play, and I really liked what I saw,” Gould said. “They had great energy, and the coaches were really nice. I like the school too. It’s pretty big for a community college too.”
