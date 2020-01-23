BEAUFORT — The East Carteret boys basketball team captured its 15th consecutive win over Croatan in the county rivalry series Wednesday, however, it certainly had to earn it.
The score may not show it – the Mariners won 72-43 – but the home team was pushed, holding a 10-point lead late in the third quarter.
“We played well in the second half,” East coach Daniel Griffee said. “I thought we looked good in the second half.”
The game was rescheduled from Tuesday due to the death of an East student. Alyssa Willis died Friday at the age of 16. Her viewing was held Tuesday night, and her service was held Wednesday.
The Mariners, who last lost to the Cougars in the 2013-2014 season, moved to 10-3 with their sixth straight win and 6-1 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference. In a weird bit of scheduling, they were playing just their third home game with the season now two months old. They will play six of their last eight regular season games at home.
“We started off really slow,” Griffee said. “It’s such a different routine playing at home than playing on the road. And we’ve had the holiday break, the exam break, we’re off this week, there is just no routine for these teams. I think that is why we had the sluggish start.”
It also didn’t help that Caleb Hymon went down with a turned ankle just 59 seconds into the contest. He had the ankle wrapped and did not return. Hymon, who ranks second on the team in scoring (15.7), assists (3.7) and steals (1.7) and third in rebounds (4.2), went for an X-ray after the game.
“Caleb getting hurt right at the beginning was really rough,” Griffee said. “Qualik (Nolon) and Erik (Jernigan) stepped up big in his absence. Qualik played good defense and was running the floor, and Erik played tough. That is what we needed.”
The team was already without Jayden Shelton (3.3 points, 2.2 rebounds) due to an ankle sprain.
Jernigan and Nolon combined to nearly match Hymon’s usual output, going for eight and five points, respectively. Jernigan’s eight points was a career high.
Bennie Brooks, who averages 22.7 points per game, went for 29, including five in the first quarter, nine in the second, six in the third and nine in the fourth.
Justin Tillett went for 12 points, thanks to four three-pointers. Perry Austin chipped in with eight points.
East hadn’t led by more than six points in the early going, and it held a 16-15 lead with 3:55 to go in the first half. Two three-pointers apiece from Brooks and Tillett in the final minutes of the second quarter helped the Mariners take a 30-19 advantage into the break.
“I should have switched defenses,” Croatan coach Jeff Hawking said. “That’s my fault. I told the guys those last couple of shots were on me.”
Croatan dropped its third straight and fifth in the last six games to fall to 6-8 overall and 3-4 in the league.
Dustin Hayden kept the Cougars in the game for much of the first half, scoring 12 of his team-high 21 points. No other member of the squad scored more than seven points.
The teams went tit-for-tat in the third quarter, and East held a 37-27 lead with 2:14 left in the frame. Another trey from Tillett and two free throws by Brooks on the Cougars’ second technical of the night gave the Mariners some breathing room at 42-27 to close out the third.
“Our composure bothered me tonight,” Hawkins said of the technicals. “That bothers me. That shouldn’t happen. That stuff will stop. That is not who we are going to be.”
East opened the final frame on a 16-5 run to pull away for good.
After not scoring more than 22 points in a quarter in the first three periods, the Beaufort club outscored Croatan 30-16 in the fourth.
“We did not finish well,” Hawkins said. “That is the first game this season we didn’t finish well. It looks like East dominated us, but really, we didn’t play that badly until the fourth quarter. The score doesn’t indicate what kind of game this was.”
The Cougars will host Lejeune (7-7 overall, 3-4 league) on Friday, while East will host Pender (10-5 overall, 7-0 league).
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Croatan............ 9 10 8 16-43
East Carteret... 10 20 22 30-72
CROATAN (43) – Hayden 21, Mendolia 7, Hawkins 4, Dillahunt 3, Nutz 2, Bellamy 2, Riley 2, Ruffin 2.
EAST CARTERET (72) – Brooks 29, Tillett 12, Austin 8, Jernigan 8, Nolon 5, Nelson 3, Rose 3, Williford 3, Wallace 1.
