BEAUFORT — East Carteret has filled at least two of Tod Morgan’s six positions.
The Mariners made it official Monday, naming Daniel Griffee the head boys basketball coach and athletic director. Both titles have been given interim tags.
Griffee, who is in his 15th year of teaching, is in his second year at East, having acted as the baseball coach last season while also serving as the assistant coach in both girls and boys basketball. He filled in for Morgan in the first round of the girls basketball state playoffs when Morgan hit the road with the boys team.
He also filled in as the head volleyball coach this year when Lauren Morgan left for maternity leave.
--------------------------
ROCKY POINT — The Croatan boys soccer team’s march toward a 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference championship remained intact Monday with a 5-0 victory at Heide Trask.
The Cougars (10-4-2) are inching closer and closer to a Coastal 8 showdown with Dixon on Friday, a contest that will likely decide the league championship.
The Cougars fell in penalty kicks in the first match with the Bulldogs (15-1-1) on Sept. 23 after leading 3-1 with under five minutes on the game clock. Dixon currently leads the conference at 10-0 with Croatan (9-1) in second.
--------------------------
SWANSBORO — West Carteret swept a three-team cross country meet last week at Swansboro.
The girls posted a perfect score of 15 to run away from the host Pirates, who put up 50. Havelock didn’t register a team score.
On the boys side, the Patriots scored 22 to outlast Swansboro with 38 and Havelock with 74.
--------------------------
SNOW HILL — Croatan netter Maddie Tsirlis captured a 2A east regional title Saturday at Greene Central High School.
The standout junior jetted to a blowout singles victory in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference Tournament but proved her talents extended further geographically.
After going 16-1 in the regular season to help the Cougars finish a program-best 17-0, Tsirlis went 4-0 in her regional bracket. She opened with a 6-0, 6-0 shutout of Clinton’s Nayeli Jaramillo, followed with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over First Flight’s Courtney Tillett and reached the finals with a tight 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 win over Amanda Haggerty of Spring Creek.
In the finals, Tsirlis won a 6-2, 6-3 matchup with Washington’s Emma Holscher who went 9-1 in the regular season.
--------------------------
JACKSONVILLE — The West Carteret girls golf team wrapped up a 3A Coastal Conference championship Monday at Jacksonville Country Club.
The Patriots shot a 329 over 18 holes in the regular season finale to secure the league title. Mason Starling medaled the course with a score of 105.
West took up the first four spots in the individual standings. Sydney McKee shot a 108, Taylor Byrd a 116 and Lexie Garner a 122.
--------------------------
GOLDSBORO — East Carteret’s Ashley Harris and Allie Kittrell traveled to the Riverbirch Tennis Center in Greenville Friday for the 1A east regional tournament.
The Mariners duo was ousted in the second round by a doubles team from Raleigh Charter 6-4, 6-4. They advanced to the second round after beating a pair from West Columbus 6-4, 6-4 in the first.
--------------------------
MOREHEAD CITY — There are two home games Friday for week 10 of the county prep football schedule.
West Carteret (2-6 overall) will host winless White Oak (0-8), East Carteret (2-6) will host Southwest Onslow and Croatan (6-2) will be at Richlands (5-3).
--------------------------
PELETIER — Zach Miller muscled his way past Carson Ferguson with five laps remaining to score the INEX Legends Asphalt Nationals Pro Legends championship at Carteret County Speedway on Saturday evening.
Ferguson had started on the pole and dominated the 35-lap Pro Legends feature. However, Miller, who entered the Nationals with three regular-season wins at Carteret already this season, was able to get to his inside on a restart with five laps remaining and drove away from Ferguson to take the lead and the win.
--------------------------
