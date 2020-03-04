Baseball
College: Coastal Carolina at N.C. State..................... (ACCN) 3 p.m.
Basketball
College women: ACC Tourney in Greensboro............. (FSCR) 1 p.m.
(1st round: UNC-Chapel Hill vs. Wake Forest)
College women: Big Ten Tourney in Indianapolis......... (BTN) 2 p.m.
(1st round: Wisconsin vs. Illinois)
College women: SEC Tourney in Greenville, S.C. ....... (SECN) 2 p.m.
(1st round: Missouri vs. Mississippi)
College women: ACC Tourney in Greensboro........ (FSCR) 3:30 p.m.
(1st round: Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh)
College women: Big Ten Tourney in Indianapolis.... (BTN) 4:30 p.m.
(1st round: Minnesota vs. Penn St.)
College men: Xavier at Providence......................... (FS1) 6:30 p.m.
College women: ACC Tourney in Greensboro........ (FSCR) 6:30 p.m.
(1st round: Miami vs. Clemson)
NBA: Pacers at Bucks.............................................. (ESPN) 7 p.m.
College men: Texas A&M at Auburn........................ (ESPN2) 7 p.m.
College men: St. John’s at Butler............................ (CBSSN) 7 p.m.
College men: LSU at Arkansas................................. (SECN) 7 p.m.
College men: Florida at Georgia............................... (ACCN) 7 p.m.
College men: Villanova at Seton Hall..................... (FS1) 8:30 p.m.
College men: Florida St. at Notre Dame.................. (ESPN2) 9 p.m.
College men: Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech.................. (FSCR) 9 p.m.
College men: Dayton at Rhode Island..................... (CBSSN) 9 p.m.
College men: Kansas St. at Oklahoma St. .............. (ESPNU) 9 p.m.
College men: Virginia at Miami................................ (ACCN) 9 p.m.
College men: Missouri at Mississippi........................ (SECN) 9 p.m.
NBA: Pelicans at Mavericks................................. (ESPN) 9:30 p.m.
College women: Mountain West Tourney final...... (CBSSN) 11 p.m.
Cycling
Tour of Saudi Arabia.............................................. (NBCSN) 1 p.m.
Tour of Provence................................................... (NBCSN) 2 p.m.
Hockey
NHL: Flyers at Capitals........................................... (NBCSN) 7 p.m.
NHL: Ducks at Avalanche....................................... (NBCSN) 9 p.m.
Soccer
DFB-Pokal quarterfinal...................................... (ESPNU) 2:30 p.m.
(Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Werder Bremen)
