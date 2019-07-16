If you’re looking for feel-good sporting events along the Crystal Coast, the last half of July is the time for you.
Over the next four days on the Beaufort waterfront, you’ve got the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Billfish Classic.
Kids do most of the fishing, and kids receive all of the proceeds at this event.
The tournament gives 100 percent of its proceeds to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain, which has locations in Carteret, Craven, Lenoir, Beaufort, Pitt, Greene and Martin counties. It has raised more than $900,000 for that organization over the past 15 years.
A dozen or more kids will likely make their way to the stage at the awards ceremony Saturday night to be recognized for releasing their first billfish. The majority of the billfish released in the tournament’s history have been by children 16 years and younger. Kids are usually tossed into Taylor’s Creek, honoring the tradition of heaving anglers into the water after their first billfish release.
One of the county’s oldest and most prestigious road races is also Saturday on the Beaufort waterfront.
The 40th annual Historic Beaufort Road Race, sponsored by the Beaufort Ole Towne Rotary Club, continues this year with the familiar ongoing theme of “(40) Years and Still Running.”
There have been about 500 runners, joggers, walkers, parents with baby jogging strollers and dog owners with their dogs on leashes participating in the last two races.
The event helps fund college scholarships for high school seniors across the county.
From Thursday, July 25 to Saturday, July 27, the 31st annual Ducks Unlimited “Band the Billfish” Tournament will take place in Morehead City.
Like the Billfish Classic, the tournament has a 100 percent release rate and is a member of the N.C. Governor’s Cup, an annual sportfishing series operating cooperatively with eight major billfish tournaments held along the Tar Heel coast. The series, managed by the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, promotes conservation, protection and preservation of marine resources.
More than $1 million has been generated by the tournament to create and maintain numerous Ducks Unlimited habitat projects within North Carolina and in the northern breeding grounds that produce the birds that winter here.
On Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28, the 19th annual Buddy Pelletier Memorial Longboard Classic will bring its vibe to the Oceanana Pier at Atlantic Beach.
The competition was created as a memorial to former pro surfer Buddy Pelletier who died at age 44 in 1995 from cancer.
Surfers fiercely compete for top awards in The Buddy, but the contest is unlike most other surfing tournaments.
The event prides itself on promoting a good-natured competitive spirit without harboring the cutthroat attitude found in most other professional surfing competitions.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
