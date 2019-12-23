OCEAN — The Croatan girls winter track and field team won a 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference meet at home Dec. 10.
The Cougars scored a whopping 172 points compared to second-place Lejeune with 72 and Richlands in third with 56. East Carteret finished fourth with 42.
Croatan placed second in the boys meet with 116.5 points, falling behind Lejeune with 142.5. East does not have a boys team this year.
--------------------------
WINSTON-SALEM — The Croatan winter track and field team traveled to the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem on Dec. 14 for the High School Kick-Off.
There were 66 teams in attendance, in addition to unaffiliated runners. The Cougars placed in a number of events and captured wins in two.
--------------------------
CHAPEL HILL — Two county wrestling teams garnered top-10 finishes at the ultra-competitive Tiger Holiday Classic on Saturday.
Croatan placed fifth with 128 points and West Carteret seventh with 110.5. Both teams placed one grappler on the podium, while the Cougars placed four in the top six of their weight divisions.
--------------------------
(For complete stories of these briefs, see the newsstand and home delivery edition or the full online e-edition.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.