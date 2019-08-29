OCEAN — The Croatan boys soccer team came up short against its third straight 3A opponent Wednesday, falling 3-1 at home to Jacksonville.
The Cougars (0-2-1) are still without a win this season after playing three tough nonconference opponents with bigger rosters and bigger talent pools. They lost to Northern Guilford 1-0 at the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association (NCSCA) Kick-Off Classic in Cary on Friday, following a 2-2 tie with New Hanover in the season opener Aug. 20. Croatan improved to 3-0.
--------------------------
NEWPORT — The Croatan girls tennis team cruised to its fourth straight win of the season Tuesday, beating Swansboro 9-0 at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport.
The Cougars (4-0) had already handled the Pirates 8-1 on the road Aug. 20 but took it up an extra notch this week with the sweep. It is their second shutout of the season after defeating West Carteret 9-0 on Aug. 21. Swansboro fell to 1-4.
--------------------------
NEWPORT — Babe Ruth Baseball fall ball signups will take place Saturday Aug. from 2 to 5 p.m. at Smith Park in Newport.
Players should come prepared to practice from 3 to 5 p.m. Registration is $20.
Contact Missy Clements at 252-269-7173 if you are not able to make it Saturday, so you can still be signed up. New players need to bring a copy of ar birth certificate.
--------------------------
(For complete stories of these briefs, see the newsstand and home delivery edition or the full online e-edition.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.