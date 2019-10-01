OCEAN — The Bogue Sound Classic between Croatan and West Carteret, postponed from Hurricane Dorian, is the only home game on tap in the county for week seven of the prep football season.
The game will start later than usual, with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff time to accommodate the transition from a soccer match against First Flight that will start at 5.
The two county rivals were slated to face each other in Ocean on Sept. 6, but the threat of Dorian postponed the game to this week, which was originally an open schedule slot for both programs. It will only be Croatan’s second home game of the season.
Both teams are coming off big wins – the Cougars (3-2) shut the door at Lejeune 44-0 last Friday, while the Patriots (2-3) rolled over Farmville Central 41-14.
-------------------------
RICHLANDS — Week seven of the prep football season has East Carteret on the road for the fourth straight time Friday.
The Mariners (1-4 overall) will be at Richlands, looking for a second-straght victory after topping Pender 27-20 last week. The victory in Burgaw launched East to 1-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference.
Next up is a 2-3 Richlands team that also started its league schedule 1-0, beating Heide Trask 40-8 last Friday. The win reversed a course of two straight losses for the Wildcats. They fell 35-34 to Swansboro (4-1) on Sept. 10 and 36-15 to James Kenan (5-1) on Sept. 13.
-------------------------
MOREHEAD CITY — The N.C. Seafood Festival’s annual Twin Bridges race has become the Triple Bridge Road Race.
After seeing last year’s event canceled due to Hurricane Florence, the 32nd annual race will be back in a big way Saturday with three high-rise bridges making up the course for a series-first half marathon, 10K and 5K races.
Cost for the half marathon is $70, plus a $4.70 sign-up fee. The half marathon is $53.75 and the 5K is $33. For more information on the race, visit the event’s page on runsignup.com.
-------------------------
ATLANTIC BEACH — West Carteret cross country teams rolled the dice laste week and came up with a pair of sevens.
Or rather, a pair of 15s.
The Patriots recorded two perfect scores in the meet with Havelock and Northside-Jacksonville at Fort Macon’s Elliout Coues Nature Trail.
The girls posted 15 points, while the Rams and Monarchs failed to register team scores.
The boys put up 15 points to run away from a Havelock club that had 48. Northside didn’t produce a team score.
-------------------------
RICHLANDS — The Croatan boys soccer team improved to 4-1 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference Monday with a 5-1 victory over Richlands on the road.
The Cougars (5-3-2) led 3-0 at the break and outscored the Wildcats 2-1 in the second half.
The win currently breaks a tie with Richlands (5-3-2 overall, 4-1 conference) for second place in the league standings. Dixon (4-0) is in first place, a spot it earned thanks in part to a 7-6 shootout victory after a 3-3 tie with the Cougars on Sept. 23.
-------------------------
BEAUFORT — The seventh time proved to be the charm for the East Carteret boys soccer team.
The Mariners finally broke into the win column Monday with a 3-1 triumph over Southwest Onslow to move to 1-6 overall and 1-4 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference.
The Stallions fell to 2-7 overall and 2-3 in the league.
-------------------------
SWANSBORO — The West Carteret girls tennis team improved to 4-2 in the 3A Coastal Conference Thursday with a 6-3 victory over Swansboro.
The Patriots (4-4 overall) also battled Jacksonville the day before, losing 6-3. They remain in second place of the conference behind the Cardinals (6-0).
-------------------------
EASTON, Pa. — Grace Tulevech’s second collegiate season began much like the first ended.
But it’s been much different ever since.
The former West Carteret volleyball standout shined on the court in her freshman campaign at Lafayette, but the Leopards did not.
After going 5-7 in nonconference play, a young and inexperienced squad went 0-16 in the Patriot League. The Leopards started this season by dropping the first three matches to run their losing streak to 19 before winning one of the next three.
Lafayette has since started another streak, only this time, the good kind. The Easton, Pa. program has won 10 in a row to round out their nonconference schedule and move to 11-5.
-------------------------
