MOREHEAD CITY — The Croatan girls basketball team swept West Carteret for the third consecutive season Friday in a 54-45 road victory.
A pair of seniors who’ve been there for each of those sweeps led a comeback effort. Kelly Hagerty went for 18 points, 13 rebounds and three steals while Ally Roth put up 13 points, four rebounds and five assists.
“We got three wins this week,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said. “That is a good way to start your Christmas break. I really didn’t want to lose this game. That’s all I could think about. If we lose this game, I’m going to be miserable for two weeks.”
A team has swept the county series in each of the past six years with West sweeping it in two of the previous three seasons prior to Croatan’s recent run.
The Cougars (7-2) won’t play again until Friday, Jan. 3 in a home date with Dixon. The Bulldogs (3-6) are 1-1 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference. Croatan is 2-0 in league play after beating Lejeune 64-7 and Southwest Onslow 56-45 this past week.
Hagerty hit the 20-point and 10-rebound mark in both of those games and nearly matched that effort Friday. With her team trailing 22-18 late in the second quarter, Hagerty scored 14 of her team’s next 18 points to give the Cougars a 36-29 lead early in the fourth quarter.
“In the first half, we had some adversity,” Gurley said. “Kelly got into foul trouble, and that hurt us. In the second half, she was getting good looks. She is the focal point of our offense, and if you’re running your offense well, the focal point is going to get some points.”
Hagerty, who is averaging nearly 17 points and 11 rebounds, went over 1,000 points in her career during the week.
Roth proved to be the Cougars’ closer. Her team led 38-33 with 6:02 to go in the game when she rattled off 10 consecutive points to give Croatan a 48-38 advantage with 1:46 remaining.
“She had some big takes to the basket,” Gurley said. “She battles. She is such a competitor. She’s probably the one person who wants to win more than me, which is what you want from your point guard.”
Roth, who averages 6.0 points per game, more than doubled that effort with a season-high 13 points. Her previous season high was seven.
Croatan needed those types of performances from their dynamic duo after getting off to a slow start.
The Patriots (5-6) jumped out to a 10-3 lead in the first quarter with a three-pointer and a free throw from Caroline Beaver, two buckets from Mackenzie Reed and an Adrianna Rhodes basket.
Savannah McAloon (eight points, three rebounds, two steals) cut the lead in half with a 15-foot jumper, but Cayman Montgomery gave West a 13-5 lead going into the second quarter with a three-pointer.
“We had three good quarters, but you have to play four,” West coach Lindsey Howell said. “You have to put four quarters together.”
While Gurley was on a high note after a three-win week and a solid comeback effort heading into the
holiday break, Howell was subdued after watching her team give up an eight-point lead and suffer a county loss in its lone game of the week.
“It’s one of the first times our defense has let us down,” she said. “We can usually count on our defense. Sometimes our offense can get stagnant, but our defense usually shows up. In the second half, it let us down.”
Back-to-back three-pointers from Natalie Show and Roth to open up the second quarter and a bucket from McAloon on a strong drive to the basket tied the game at 13-13. West outscored the visitors 9-7 down the stretch in the first half. Beaver, who scored a career-high 17 points on four three-pointers, went for five points in the final 5:30 of the second quarter. Annie Fitzpatrick and Montgomery scored two apiece.
Hagerty took over in the third quarter when the Cougars outscored the Patriots 12-7, putting up eight points.
“They got it into the post, and we fouled, got lazy,” Howell said. “We had our help side (defense) try to limit her, but she is a good player. She is going to get her points, but we can’t let her dictate the game.”
Reed scored seven of her 13 points in the fourth quarter to help West pull to within five at 43-38 with 2:27 to go before Roth closed it out.
“We’ll get back to work and play three games our first week back,” Howell said. “It doesn’t get easier. We’ll play Pamlico, Swansboro and Jacksonville.”
The Patriots will pick back up with a busy week following the break, hosting Jacksonville (6-3) on Tuesday, Jan. 7, traveling to Pamlico (9-1) on Wednesday, Jan. 8 and hosting Swansboro (10-0) on Friday, Jan. 10.
