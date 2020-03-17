You don’t have to be Doomsday Danny or Negative Nelly to realize these next few months are going to be rough.
Sports offer a needed distraction, even in the best of times, and these aren’t to be confused with the best of times.
It will be at least August when we next watch a college sporting event. Who knows when pro sports will pick back up?
High school athletics are supposed to start again on April 6, but after the last few days, the odds of that happening seem extremely low.
We mostly fill our sports pages here at the News-Times with prep sports, so we’ll have to get creative. And I mean, mighty creative.
This is where you come in.
I’m always amazed at the amazing stories people just sit on. And so, if you’re sitting on one, now is the time to let it see the light of day.
Maybe you know a foursome that has met once a week for the past 20 years to play a round at Morehead City Country Club or Brandywine Bay Golf Club.
Maybe you know an 85-year-old who plays tennis each day, rain or shine.
Maybe there’s a bocce ball group we’re not aware of.
Maybe because the world has been turned upside down, you’ve decided to try surfing for the first time.
Maybe you’re a parent who is going to create a neighborhood league for the kids while they are out of school.
If you’ve got a story, particularly an interesting one, we’ll take it.
And the lighter, the better, please.
We’re going to need plenty of levity in the months ahead.
We’d be happy to provide that for you.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.