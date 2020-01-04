I’m not going to lie. I was a little disappointed in this year’s County Cup.
The third annual wrestling tri-meet held at Croatan this year offered more than a handful of scintillating matchups, but only half became realized.
Holding the meet during the last leg of Christmas break certainly hurt the lineups with holiday travels and illness causing one or two key absences for each team.
East Carteret was without 126-pound sophomore Shane Hatfield (22-2) and 132-pound junior Ronan Carletta (9-6), West Carteret was without 195-pound senior Jake Reynolds (15-2) and 220-pound senior Manuel Jaurequi (7-2), and Croatan was without 132-pound junior Luke Walker (16-6).
I don’t blame any of the wrestlers for being unable to compete, but I was disappointed to miss out on the potential matchups they presented had they wrestled.
However, there were still plenty more matchups to hold the attention of the crowd, including a crazy 18-17 decision from East’s Jathan Parker (27-3) over Clayton Wilson (15-5).
That level of exciting competition, even with key absences, is a sign of the ample wrestling talent the county currently has. In fact, this might go down as one of the best wrestling seasons countywide when the dust clears in February.
The season began in good form with seven returning state qualifiers. Croatan got back three in Walker Gladwell (20-1) at 220 pounds, Colton Sullivan (21-4) at 160 and Walker at 132. West returned qualifiers Jaurequi at 220 and Reynolds at 195, while East got back Ezekiel Jayne (12-3) at 285 and Parker at 170.
The only returning wrestler to place at states, however, was Gladwell who finished in sixth at 195 in the 2A tournament last year.
With the kind of talent each county team has this year, there is bound to be more than seven state qualifiers at the end of the season. Among the three teams, there are already a whopping 13 wrestlers with at least 20 wins and six more with at least 15.
Croatan alone has 10 wrestlers with a .666 record or better with at least double-digit matches under their belts. They are Gladwell at 220 pounds, Sullivan at 160, Jacob Caldwell (25-5) at 113, Dakota Gray (25-7) at 220, Ryan Lindsay (22-7) at 195, Drake Egan (21-7) at 152, Cody Raymond (11-4) at 145, Walker at 132, Anthony Marello (23-10) at 152 and Zach Simonette (18-9) at 170.
West has eight grapplers who fit the overall record criteria, including Jacob Bennett (27-3) at 132 pounds, Reynolds at 195, Josh Henderson (25-5) at 195, Hiroki Cruz (16-4) at 182, Jaurequi at 220, Wilson at 170, Hayden Augenstein (23-10) at 113 and Cole Reynolds (8-4) at 160.
East’s top wrestlers are Hatfield at 126, J.T. Lawrence (22-2) at 138, Parker at 182 and Jayne at 285.
All three teams are in the thick of their respective conference races with West in the 3A Coastal and Croatan and East in the 1A/2A Coastal 8.
Regional tournaments and the chance for all 22 prospective qualifiers to prove themselves are just over a month away on Feb. 14-15. The state tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum will kick off Feb. 20.
