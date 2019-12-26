MOREHEAD CITY — The panel will nearly exhaust the college bowl schedule this week as just a handful of contests remain.
It will be almost entirely NFL playoffs matchups from here on out.
This week’s slate is completely made up of college bowl games with only two being a unanimous decision: LSU over Oklahoma and Georgia over Baylor.
Most of the rest of the matchups are one-sided with two 5-4 splits and a single 6-3 spread.
One 5-4 split is Michigan State vs. Wake Forest with all three TV sports anchors, Brian North (WCTI-12), Brian Bailey (WNCT-9) and Billy Weaver (WITN-7), as well as Dennis Thomason (News-Times) and Brian Barnes (CarolinaGridiron.com), choosing the Spartans over the Demon Deacons.
The other 5-4 split involves Clemson vs. Ohio State with North, Weaver and Thomason joining Zack Nally (News-Times) and Tim Hower (CoastalPreps.com) to side with the Tigers, while Bailey, J.J. Smith (News-Times), Deana King (NCPreps.com) and Barnes go with the Buckeyes.
One other fairly close split, 6-3, involves USC vs. Iowa with North, Bailey, Smith, Thomason, Nally and Barnes choosing the Hawkeyes, while
Weaver, King and Hower take the Trojans.
In three of the other nine one-sided matchups, there are a trio of contrarians going out on a limb with North being the lone picker to go with Minnesota over Auburn, Bailey going solo in selecting Virginia over Florida and Thomason being the lone duck to chance Oregon over Wisconsin.
The remaining three games are 10-2 splits with North involved in two of them. He joins Hower to pick Michigan over Alabama and Bailey in opting for Memphis over Penn State. Weaver and King choose the low road in the third 10-2 split, taking Kansas State over Navy.
The TV sports anchors earned a big win last week in the team standings with a 21-15 record. The other two teams struggled with the online editors going 16-20 and Carteret Publishing plodding along at 15-21.
North led the way in the individual standings with an 8-4 mark. Weaver was the runner-up at 7-5. Thomason, Bailey, Hower and Barnes each went 6-6. Smith was 5-7, followed by King and Nally at 4-8 apiece.
Nally went out on a limb in three games and was proven wrong in two and right in one. He missed on Appalachian State’s win over UAB and UCF’s victory over Marshall but hit on Hawaii’s triumph over BYU.
North and Nally teamed up on three minority picks and came up smelling like roses each time. They rightly picked Kent State over Utah State, Liberty over Georgia Southern and Florida Atlantic over SMU.
Bailey, Thomason and Barnes correctly chose Arkansas State over Florida International. North, Smith and Nally failed to take Washington over Boise State.
Four games were 5-4 splits.
North, Bailey, Weaver, Smith and Thomason rightly went with Buffalo over Charlotte. Weaver, Smith, Thomason, Hower and Barnes correctly took San Diego State over Central Michigan. North, Weaver, Smith, Hower and Barnes rightly picked Philadelphia over Dallas and North. Bailey, Weaver, King and Hower correctly predicted Green Bay’s win over Minnesota.
The online editors cut into Carteret Publishing’s overall team standings by one game with Carteret Publishing now at 432-210 and the online editors at 425-217. The TV sports anchors trailed the online editors by 14 games for second place but their huge outing last week has cut into that margin, now trailing by just nine games at 416-226.
Thomason continues to lead the overall individual standings by one game with a 148-66 record. Bailey, in second, sports a 147-67 mark. Hower is now alone in third at 144-70. Barnes moved up into a tie for fourth with Smith with both at 143-71. Nally is next at 141-73 and North moved from eighth to seventh at 139-75. King is next at 138-76, followed by Weaver at 130-84.
