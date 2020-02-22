JACKSONVILLE —The West Carteret girls basketball team advanced to the semifinals of the 3A Coastal Conference tournament Wednesday but witnessed its campaign finish there.
The No. 5 seed Patriots ended the year at 9-15 after a 73-28 defeat versus No. 1 seed Jacksonville (20-3). The Cardinals went on to beat No. 2 seed White Oak (17-5) by a 67-29 score in the championship game.
Mia Tucker led Jacksonville with 16 points against West, followed by Kennedy Todd-Williams with 15 and Kelly Luck with 13.
There were no stats available for the Patriots.
West beat No. 4 seed Havelock 64-34 in the first round to move on to the semifinal. The Rams ended their season with a 7-17 mark.
Cayman Montgomery led the Patriots with 17 points, eight rebounds, three steals and four blocks, followed by Mackenzie Reed with 11 points and five assists and Kiki Hester with 11 points and three steals.
Caroline Beaver had nine points, three assists and three steals, while Jayden Lupton had four points and five rebounds. Adrianna Rhodes added two points, four assists and five steals, and Annie Fitzpatrick had two points and eight rebounds.
West will lose leading scorer Reed (11.3 points per game) but will bring back the rest of its rotation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.