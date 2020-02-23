MOREHEAD CITY — It’s hard to believe J.J. Williams would be disappointed after scoring a career-high 38 points in a crucial 89-80 win over Northside-Jacksonville.
He was … at least a little.
The West Carteret senior point guard wanted to hit that magical number.
“I should have made a layup in the fourth quarter, but I caught some cramps in my leg and missed it,” he said with a laugh. “I was hoping for 40.”
The reigning News-Times and 3A Coastal Conference Player of the Year is now averaging 18.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.0 steals per game. He had five assists and three steals in the triumph over the Monarchs, scoring 28 of his 38 in the first half.
A standout student with a 3.6 GPA, he’s currently looking at High Point, Queens and a number of junior colleges during his recruiting process.
The nine-point win over Northside on Tuesday, Jan. 28 was a rare tough conference contest for the Patriots. They won the five other league games by double figures and have taken their six games by an average of 29.2 points.
“Going into it, I thought we could beat them by 15 if we played our game, and we were up 15 with a minute to go,” Williams said.
The three-year varsity starter scored more than 30 points for the third time in his career – he’s done it once each season – and surpassed his previous high of 35 points, reached last year in a 75-70 double overtime victory over Havelock.
The victory over Northside proved big after each team entered the contest with unbeaten marks in the Coastal Conference. West (15-3 overall) is now in the driver’s seat with a 6-0 league record. The Monarchs (12-6) are a game back at 5-1.
“It’s definitely a confidence boost,” Williams said. “Beating them once gives us an advantage going into their place. If we win that one, we close off the conference.”
The Patriots are going for their second consecutive league championship after wining the first league title in 33 years last season with an 8-2 mark. Northside and White Oak tied for second at 7-3 apiece.
“We’re excited about winning it again,” Williams said. “Hopefully we can win the conference tournament too. I don’t think that has been done in a while.”
In addition to winning the regular season league crown, Williams and his teammates are looking to end the season on a higher note than last year’s squad. After the joy of capturing the first conference title in 33 years, West finished on a low note with a 64-61 loss to Havelock in its first league tournament game and then fell 58-51 to Southern Nash in the first round of the state playoffs.
“We should have the home-court advantage in the conference tournament, so that will be good,” Williams said. “And coach (Mark Mansfield) has been talking about winning a state championship. And we all want that, so we’re trying to take it one step at a time, finishing off conference and going on from there. We’re going to do things one at a time.”
Williams saw a state championship-caliber team up close during his sophomore season when Northside went undefeated (29-0) before suffering a 65-63 loss to powerful Cox Mill in the 3A state final. He drew inspiration from the Monarchs’ leader, Kenny Dye, who averaged 14.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.7 steals.
“He could have averaged 20 to 25 (points) a game, and he was averaging like 13 (points) and 6 (assists) when we played them,” he said. “And when I saw I was ahead of him in scoring, I didn’t understand it. How was that possible? He didn’t really care about scoring as much. He just wanted to get the wins, so he was a good model to base my game on.”
Williams said he’s trying to shift to Dye’s style of game in his senior season. He could be averaging more points per game, but he’s focusing on sharing the ball on one of the deepest and most talented West teams in years.
“I definitely wanted to raise my assist numbers,” he said. “We have good shooters, and we have guys who can finish down low. And I wanted to be more of a team leader. In practice, in games, talking to the guys, telling them where they need to be, I’m improving my leadership role.”
His scoring numbers have remained steady in his three-year career, going from 19.0 points per game as a sophomore to 17.4 as a junior and 18.5 as a senior. His assist numbers, however, have risen steadily, going from 3.5 to 3.9 to 5.0.
He’s also gotten better on the defensive end, upping his steals from 1.6 as a freshman, to 2.2 as a sophomore and 3.0 as a senior.
“We’re trying to get defense to become our first offense,” Williams said. “Lock up everybody up on that end. We’ve got a really fast, athletic lineup, and so we want to get steals, get rebounds, push the ball. That’s important.”
Here are a few of Williams’ favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Teen Beach Movie.”
Favorite TV Show: “Proud Family/Kim Possible.”
Favorite Cartoon: “SpongeBob SquarePants.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Drake.
Favorite Song: “We’ll Be Fine” by Drake.
Favorite Book: The Bible.
Favorite Team: Cleveland Cavaliers.
Favorite Athlete: LeBron James.
Favorite Vacation: Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Favorite Hobby: “Playing video games.’
Favorite Subject: P.E.
Favorite Quote: “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord.” – Colossians 3:23.
Favorite Food: Shrimp.
Favorite Drink: Grape Sunkist.
Favorite Restaurant: Snapperz Grill & Steam Bar.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Playing in the Youth Nike Basketball League.”
Favorite Teacher: Mr. Brian Roberts and Mr. Daniel Barrow.
Favorite Sport: Basketball.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: “Reading my Bible, praying.”
Favorite Website/App: Instagram.
Favorite Follow On Twitter/Instagram: Elvis Sandoval.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Jesus, Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, Junah Gooch and Fat Albert.
Ideal Group To Survive A Zombie Apocalypse: Jake “The Snake” Mizell, Joseph Whitehurst, Elvis Sandoval, Junah Gooch, Richard Bandy and Brian Roberts.
Items For A Deserted Island: House (with electricity), boat, phone, video games and a big TV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.