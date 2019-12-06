High school east regional final matchups are the headliner this week as the nine members take on a tough slate of eight prep playoff contests.
Both the Eastern Alamance-Southern Nash and Cardinal Gibbons-Scotland games are 5-4 splits.
Dennis Thomason (News-Times), Zack Nally (News-Times), Deana King (NCPreps.com), Tim Hower (CoastalPreps.com) and Brian Barnes (CarolinaGridiron.com) like Eastern Alamance while Brian North (WCTI-12), Brian Bailey (WNCT-9), Billy Weaver (WITN-7) and J.J. Smith (News-Times) go with Southern Nash.
North, Bailey, Thomason, Nally and Hower take Cardinal Gibbons while Weaver, Smith, King and Barnes select Scotland.
North, Smith and Nally are in the minority by predicting a Salisbury win over Randleman.
The other games are even more one-sided.
Bailey and Hower grab New Hanover over Lee County and Weaver and Barnes pull the lever for Leesville Road over Wake Forest.
Barnes breaks from the pack to take Northampton over North Edgecombe and Smith is the only one to pick Northeastern over Clinton.
The entire panel takes Tarboro over Holmes.
Just one college game makes it on the docket with the entire panel going with Appalachian State over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Championship.
Three NFL games round out the schedule.
The Atlanta and Carolina matchup is a 5-4 split with Bailey, Smith, Thomason, Nally and Barnes taking Atlanta and North, Weaver, King and Hower going with Carolina.
Weaver, Nally and Hower like San Francisco over New Orleans.
Smith and Nally go against the grain by selecting Kansas City over New England.
Carteret Publishing earned the win last week in the team standings with a 22-14 record. The TV sports anchors were the runner-up at 21-15 and the online editors rounded out the trio with a 19-17 mark.
Nally and North tied for the top spot in the individual standings at 8-4 followed by Thomason, Hower, Barnes, Smith and Weaver at 7-5 apiece. Bailey went 6-6 and King went 5-7.
The entire panel correctly chose Clinton over West Craven and North Carolina over N.C. State but everyone missed on Boston College’s win over Pittsburgh.
King was the only one to hit on Cincinnati’s win over Memphis but was also the only one to miss on Baltimore’s victory over San Francisco.
Nally was the lone member to rightly take Tulsa over East Carolina. North was the lone panelist who failed to go with Seattle over Minnesota.
Three games saw two panelists apiece in the minority.
North and Smith correctly picked Auburn over Alabama and North and Bailey wisely took Virginia over Virginia Tech. Bailey and Weaver failed to take Cardinal Gibbons over New Bern.
North, Weaver and Hower correctly chose Kentucky over Louisville.
The Havelock and Eastern Alamance matchup was a 5-4 split. Thomason, Nally, King and Barnes rightly went with Eastern Alamance.
A week after the online editors wiped out a four-game deficit to Carteret Publishing in the overall team standings to tie for the lead in the overall team standings, Smith, Thomason and Hower jumped back up by two with a 372-162 record. The online editors have produced a 369-165 mark. The TV sports anchors have a 355-179 record.
The standings stayed the same in the overall individual standings. The top three has some separation with Thomason leading at 131-47 followed by Bailey at 128-50 and Hower at 125-53. The battle for fourth is tight with King and Barnes tied at 122-56 and Smith and Nally just a game back at 121-57 apiece. North has a 118-60 record and Weaver rounds out the nine at 111-67.
