Last week, I talked about fishing for the mayhem known as false albacore, but that was from a boat.
This week, did you ever land one from the surf? In the fall, with water temperatures in the 70s and down into the 60s, the albacore will come in close to the beach, right in the surf. They will ride directly right up on the beach in knee-deep water to feed voraciously on the abundance of glass minnows.
Here are some tips that will help you hook and beach these members of the mackerel family from the surf:
False albacore move very fast, usually singly but also in large schools, and it doesn’t pay to chase them. Believe me, I’ve tried and it’s wasted energy. They are fast, feed in spurts and disappear from time to time.
If you are on the beach and working an area that’s maybe a couple hundred yards wide or so, just fish that area. The best thing to do really is wait for the fish to come to you. Personally, I like to sight-cast them. I seem to have more success if I can watch them coming and cast in front of them, and often they’ll hit the lures.
What lures? Well, I either use my Kastmaster, Stingsilver or a glitzy Thingama Jig or white or clear grub (Fin-S, Trout Killer, ZMan and others), something small and metal or plastic that resembles the size and shape of the glass minnows, that is silversides or bay anchovies, that they’re feeding on. One of the things that you always look for is the birds, especially gulls looking for a free lunch. In this case, the gulls might even follow individual albacore. What will happen is that they will follow the fish even when they are not feeding. They can track them from above, a birds-eye view as it were, and when the albie comes to the surface to feed, the gulls dive as the fish pushes the baits back up and out of the water up into the air to escape the feeding fish. So the gulls sort of get a free lunch with the fish coming right up airborne under them.
If you finally hook into one of these critters, they will run like a king mackerel, just stripping off line as the smokers do, up to 100 yards or more. It’s best to keep your drag not too tight but tight enough to just give them some resistance. You want to use that run to wear them down just like with king mackerel fishing. You let them run basically as far as they want to run, and then you start to bring them back. Often, they will have a couple of intermediate runs. Remember, most of these football-shaped fish weigh from 5 pounds into the teens or sometimes nearing 20 pounds of pure muscle.
As far as setting the hook, it’s also very much like with the king mackerel. You let the pressure of their run set the hook. I think that if you try to set the hook, what you will probably do is break your line or pull the hook out or straighten it. So just let the steady pressure on the line set the hook. Never pull hard at the point of impact. Just let them run. Their pressure on the hook will actually set it better and probably more safely than you can.
If the albie is taking too much line too quickly and you are afraid of getting spooled, do not adjust or tighten your reel’s drag on the fly. Just put one of your fingers on the spool as it’s spinning out to provide just a little bit of extra resistance, to slow the fish down just a bit. But beware not to do it too much and break them off. Since I use 10-pound test, braided fishing line on a 2500 class reel with about 150 yards of capacity, I don’t have a whole lot of leeway to play with. When I’ve gotten careless, I’ve had them either break me off, as well as straighten a hook on me.
Once you get a false albacore to the beach, it is exhausted, its muscle full of lactic acid and is oxygen deprived, so if you plan to catch and live release, you need to do so quickly and properly. An accepted technique is to toss the false albacore headfirst into the surf to force water through their gills, giving it a burst of oxygen and getting it on its way again.
Finally, remember the birds? From time to time, you will get tangled up with a gull or tern or other feathered friend, so always remember to keep a towel handy, placing the towel over the head of a crazed feathered friend, immediately calming it down so you can undo the damage. Often with braided line, it is hard to untangle, so just cut the line and pull it off through the feathers. Voila. you will now have a “free bird” ready to assume its rightful place back in the cosmos.
---------------------
I write this as false albacore have been recently landed from the piers and surf as well, but that’s not all.
Last week’s massive mullet blow and lower water temperatures unleashed lots of fish into the surf, in varying degrees from Fort Macon to the point in Emerald Isle. This includes bottom dwellers like spots and sea mullet and black drum, along with catches of slot and above red drum on live or cut mullet and artificials, including soft plastics and Gulp! baits. The bottom dwellers were allured by blood worms, Fishbites and shrimp.
If you are boating for gray trout and sea mullet, check out the Beaufort Inlet buoys Nos. 18 and 19. And there are spots showing up in Gallants Channel and a few around the Emerald Isle bridge and down river from the Swansboro bridges.
In this swell of fish, the spotted sea trout is among the fall visitors going to southern creeks bays and estuaries for the winter.
---------------------
Some exceptional catches have been made from the ocean fishing piers.
Oceanana Pier was on fire late last week, Bogue Inlet Pier had many limits, including a 7-pound, 12-ounce mega monster. Others in the 5-pound range were landed or alternatively lost from the pier on the way up.
I have fished the surf around Bogue Inlet Pier, and I did land a trout, but too often, they were too far out, that is, outside the outer bar and mostly unreachable from the surf. I hear the fish were closer in around Oceanana Pier and Atlantic Beach in general.
If we are talking mullet and varieties of glass minnows along the beach, the bluefish and Spanish bite has also been turned on. Spanish, some over 5 pounds, have been landed, as well as hefty blues, many 3 to 4 pounds. These fish are around the inlets but also all along the surf.
---------------------
From the piers, it’s been a good week.
Oceanana Pier reports a good week with speckled trout on fire, blues, Spanish, some spots and lots of bait in the water.
Bogue Inlet Pier has had a spotted sea trout and blues to 4 pounds, Spanish, spots (best at night), false albacore, a few sea mullet, pompano (some over 2 pounds. There are also some very small baby pompano being caught, but please throw them back. These are really small fish and too small to keep or eat. Over the weekend, there were four, shark-free king mackerel landed, and as I mentioned, a load of specks topping out at nearly 8 pounds.
Seaview Pier reports an excellent week with spots, specks on live shrimp and citation old drum at night.
Surf City Pier has had good spot catches, especially early and late, including sea mullet, Spanish and gray trout.
Jolly Roger Pier reports a great week with spots, sea mullet, blues and trout, a king last week and several citation red drum.
---------------------
Inside activity continues good to excellent from New River to the Neuse River with many locations in between: Core Creek, Harlowe Creek, the Radio Island rock jetty, The Haystacks, but it depends on who you talk to.
I always get mixed messages. I guess you should have been there yesterday!
The fall king bite is firing up on schedule. You know if they are getting them at the pier, the bite is from the beach on out to 10 miles, and don’t forget the east side of the Lookout Shoals.
Nearshore grouper and other bottom action is doing well as expected in October at AR 330 or farther out at AR 305 and on the east side at the Atlas Tanker.
Bogus notes
1) Check me out at www.Facebook.com/Dr.Bogus.) Log onto my web site at www.ncoif.com. It’s repaired and up and running and better than ever.
2) “Ask Dr. Bogus” is on the radio every Monday at 7:30 a.m. WTKF 107.1 FM and 1240 AM. The show is also replayed on Sunday morning at 6 a.m. Callers may reach me at 800-818-2255.
3) I’m located at 118 Conch Ct. in Sea Dunes, just off Coast Guard Road, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. The mailing address is P.O. Box 5225, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. Don’t forget a gift certificate for your favorite angler for fishing lessons or my totally Bogus Fishing Report subscription. Please stop by at any time and say “Hi” or call 252-354-4905.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.