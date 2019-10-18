MOREHEAD CITY —Two of the county high school football matchups are unanimous picks this week but one game sees two panelists break from the pack.
The entire panel goes with Jacksonville over West Carteret and Croatan over Trask.
Deana King (NCPreps.com) and Tim Hower (CarolinaPreps.com) like East Carteret over Dixon.
Another two differ with the rest in the Swansboro and Northside-Jacksonville contest with Brian Bailey (WNCT-9) and Billy Weaver (WITN-7) taking Swansboro.
Four other prep games see one panelist go his own way each time with J.J. Smith (News-Times) and Weaver involved twice apiece.
Smith takes North Brunswick over West Brunswick and Washington over D.H. Conley while Weaver picks Midway over Wallace-Rose Hill and North Lenoir over West Craven.
The entire panel goes with Holmes over Washington County.
Three college games make their way on the docket.
Hower is the only one to select Virginia Tech over North Carolina.
Bailey and King grab Boston College over N.C. State.
The Virginia and Duke matchup provides a 5-4 split.
Dennis Thomason (News-Times), Brian Barnes (CarolinaGridiron.com), Bailey, Weaver and King take Virginia while Brian North (WCTI-12), Zack Nally (News-Times), Smith and Hower pick Duke.
Carteret Publishing and the TV sports anchors tied for the top spot in the team standings last week with 26-10 records. The online editors went 23-13.
Nally and North each went 10-2 to lead the way in the individual standings. Thomason and Weaver went 9-3 apiece followed by Hower, Smith and King with 8-4 marks. Bailey and Barnes rounded out the pack with 7-5 records.
The entire panel correctly picked East Carteret over Trask, Havelock over West Carteret, West Craven over Kinston and Washington over Ayden-Grifton.
All nine members missed on Northside-Jacksonville’s win over Jacksonville.
Smith was the only one to rightly go with Houston over Kansas City.
Five games saw two panelists apiece go against the grain and they ended up on the wrong side of the pick each time.
Smith and Barnes failed to take Croatan over Dixon, Bailey and Barnes missed on New Bern’s win over C.B. Aycock, Bailey and Smith failed to go with Carolina over Tampa Bay, Nally and King missed on Washington’s victory over Miami and Smith and Hower failed to pick Minnesota over Philadelphia.
North, Smith and Nally rightly went with San Francisco over the L.A. Rams.
For the first time since the first week of the season a team other than the online editors leads the overall team standings. Carteret Publishing jumped to the top with a 200-82 record followed by the online editors with a 198-84 mark. The TV sports anchors are in third place at 189-93.
Hower remained in first in the overall individual standings at 69-25. Thomason is still in second at 60-22 and Smith broke a tie for third to take sole possession of the spot with a 67-27 mark. Bailey is fourth at 66-28 followed by King and Nally at 65-29 apiece. Barnes is seventh at 64-30 followed by North at 62-32 and Weaver at 61-33.
