CAMP LEJEUNE — The East Carteret girls basketball team posted its second win in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference Friday with a 53-20 victory at Lejeune.
The Mariners (3-7 overall) improved to 2-4 in league play with the win, now facing just a 1.5-game deficit between themselves and Pender, the first-place 1A team from the conference. Only one will get a guaranteed spot in the state playoffs.
Lejeune dropped to 0-10 overall and 0-7 in the conference with the loss.
East held a commanding 25-6 lead at halftime, thanks to a defensive effort that didn’t allow a point to the Devil Pups in the second quarter. The Mariners were the best offensively in the fourth quarter with 16 points.
Ellie Fulcher and Kaitlyn Johnson led the scoring effort for East with 10 apiece, followed by seven from Kendalyn Dixon and six from Madi Rose.
Camden Ensminger, Myajah Jarman and Jamaya Shelton scored four apiece, Hailey Grady and Adrianna Utley added three apiece and Makayla Frost tallied two.
Neither team shot well from the foul line with East finishing 8-of-17 and Lejeune 4-of-15.
The Mariners will host Croatan (11-2 overall) on Tuesday and Pender (3-8) on Friday.
Here are results of the games:
VARSITY GIRLS
East Carteret...... 14 11 12 16-53
Lejeune............…. 6 0 7 7-20
EAST CARTERET (53) – Fulcher 10, Johnson 10, Dixon 7, Rose 6, Ensminger 4, Jarman 4, Shelton 4, Grady 3, Utley 3, Frost 2.
LEJEUNE (20) – K. Marie 8, Stevens 6, Guthrie 2, Coltey 2, Lazaro 1, Gates 1.
