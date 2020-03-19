BEAULAVILLE — The Croatan boys tennis team went into the coronavirus suspension of games with a 5-0 record after going 3-0 last week.
The Cougars defeated East Duplin 7-2 on March 12, Jacksonville 8-1 on March 11 and Swansboro 9-0 on March 9. East Duplin was only the third opponent for Croatan, as its first four matches were against Swansboro and Jacksonville.
Croatan’s next scheduled match is Monday, April 6 against East Carteret at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport when the N.C. High School Athletic Association is set to lift the suspension of spring games due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Cougars went 4-2 in singles against East Duplin, getting wins from Noah Shaul at No. 1, Mason Fails at No. 2, Eli Simonette at No. 5 and Adam Dweikat at No. 6. Shaul had the best match of the bunch, besting Holden Waller 6-1, 6-1.
Williams Swiber at No. 3 fell to Nate Sheppard 6-2, 6-3 in singles but teamed up with Eli Simonette at No. 2 doubles to defeat Dallas Hatcher and Sheppard 8-3. The doubles pair of Alex Amato and Tate McLean capped their week with a third straight victory, defeating No. 3 matchup Ian Perez and Coby Thigpen 8-3.
Shaul bagged the only shutout set against Jacksonville with a 6-1, 6-0, victory over Caleb Sandy. Swiber downed Carter Askins 6-1, 6-1. At No. 4, Connor Hogan lost a narrow 7-6, 7-4, 7-5 match with Matt Autry.
In doubles, the most notable finishes were Mason Fails and Shaul’s 8-1 win over Caleb Sandy and Autry, while Zach Simonette partnered up with Swiber at No. 2 for a 9-7 victory over Kai Davis and Askins.
No. 6 singles netter Adam Dweikat posted the only straight-set victory in the shutout against Swansboro, blanking Kaleb Leidy 6-0, 6-0. Other netters to get shutout sets in their wins were Fails at No. 2 over Grant Russell 6-0, 6-1 and Swiber over Evan Radley 6-1, 6-0.
In doubles, Swiber and Hogan narrowly defeated Crockett Henderson and Radley 8-6. Amato and McLean handled their business over Tyler Klammer and Russell 8-4, while a new doubles group, Garrett Boucher and Lane Hartman, beat Conner VanHoozen and Kaden Lucero 8-2.
Here are results of the match:
Croatan 7, East Duplin 2
Singles
No. 1: Noah Shaul (C) def. Holden Waller (ED), 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2: Mason Fails (C) def. Landon Waller (ED), 6-1, 6-4.
No. 3: Nate Sheppard (ED) def. William Swiber (C), 6-2, 6-3.
No. 4: Dallas Hatcher (ED) def. Connor Hogan (C), 6-3, 6-2.
No. 5: Eli Simonette (C) def. Ian Perez (ED), 6-3, 6-4.
No. 6: Adam Dweikat (C) def. Coby Thigpen (ED), 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles
No. 1: Shaul/Fails (C) def. H. Waller/L. Waller (ED), 8-3.
No. 2: Swiber/Simonette (C) def. Sheppard/Hatcher (ED), 8-3.
No. 3: Alex Amato/Tate McLean (C) def. Perez/Thigpen (ED), 8-3.
--------------
Croatan 8, Jacksonville 1
Singles
No. 1: Noah Shaul (C) def. Caleb Sandy (J), 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2: Mason Fails (C) def. Kai Davis (J), 6-2, 6-3.
No. 3: William Swiber (C) def. Carter Askins (J), 6-1, 6-1 .
No. 4: Matt Autry (J) def. Connor Hogan (C), 7-6 (7-4), 7-5.
No. 5: Eli Simonette (C) def. Corin Nosow (J), 7-5, 6-1.
No. 6: Adam Dweikat (C) def. Azzan Lowery (J), 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1: Shaul/Fails (C) def. Sandy/Autry (J), 8-1.
No. 2: Zach Simonette/Swiber (C) def. Davis/Askins (J), 9-7.
No. 3: Alex Amato/Tate McLean (C) def. Nosow/Askins (J), 8-3.
-----------
Croatan 9, Swansboro 0
Singles
No. 1: Noah Shaul (C) def. Crockett Henderson (S), 6-2, 6-1.
No. 2: Mason Fails (C) def. Grant Russell (S), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 3: William Swiber (C) def. Evan Radley (S), 6-1, 6-0.
No. 4: Connor Hogan (C) def. Conner Van Hoozen (S), 6-1, 6-1.
No. 5: Eli Simonette (C) def. Tyler Klammer (S), 6-2, 6-4.
No. 6: Adam Dweikat (C) def. Kaleb Leidy (S), 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1: Swiber/Hogan (C) def. Henderson/Radley (S), 8-6.
No. 2: Alex Amato/Tate McLean (C) def. Klammer/Russell (S), 8-4.
No. 3: Garrett Boucher/Lane Hartman (C) def. Kaden Lucero/VanHoozen (S), 8-2.
