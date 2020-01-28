MOREHEAD CITY — The East Carteret boys swim team gained a runner-up honor by just one point Saturday in the inaugural 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference championship.
The Mariners, a team of just five swimmers, finished with 50 points to place behind Croatan with 130. Lejeune was third with 49, followed by Richlands with 35.
The East girls placed fourth with 35 points. Croatan won with 121 points, followed by Lejeune with 61 and Richlandsh 51.
“To say that I am proud of my swimmers is an understatement,” East coach Gillian Morrow said. “This team threw down and left their hearts in the pool.”
Jack Nowacek led the way for the Mariners.
He captured the victory in the 500-yard freestyle in 5 minutes, 10 seconds, was the runner-up in the 100-yard butterfly in 59.19 and was a part of two second-place relay teams.
Chris Samojedny, Hunter Willis and Wyatt Nowacek joined Nowacek to finish in 2:00 in the 200-yard medley relay, while Wyatt Nowacek, Harrison Goodwin and Willis joined him in the 200-yard freestyle relay to finish in 1:48.
Willis was second in the 100 freestyle in 56.89 and third in the 50 freestyle in 24.46.
Wyatt Nowacek took fourth in the 100-yard freestyle in 1:06, and Samojedny was fourth in 1:23 in the 100-yard breaststroke, followed by Goodwin in fifth in 1:28.
Ellie Fulcher paced the girls’ effort.
She placed third in the 50-yard freestyle in 28.56 and third in the 100-yard freestyle in 1:04.
Fulcher also participated in two medal-winning relays.
Ghita Basurto, Linden Campbell-Godfrey and Kathryn Barnes joined her to take second in 2:07 in the 200-yard freestyle, and Kiara Lilly, Campbell-Godfrey and Barnes joined her to take third in 2:31 in the 200-yard medley.
Basurto was fourth in the 200 freestyle in 2:32, Barnes was fourth in the 50 freestyle in 33.37 and Campbell-Godfrey was fourth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:43.
