High School Boys Tennis
West Carteret at White Oak.......................................... 3:30 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Jayvee: West Carteret at Croatan....................................... 4 p.m.
Varsity: West Carteret at Croatan....................................... 6 p.m.
High School Baseball
Jayvee: Croatan at West Craven......................................... 4 p.m.
Varsity: Croatan at West Craven......................................... 7 p.m.
Jayvee: Ashley at West Carteret......................................... 5 p.m.
Varsity: West Carteret at Ashley......................................... 5 p.m.
High School Softball
Jayvee: Swansboro at Croatan............................................ 4 p.m.
Varsity: Swansboro at Croatan........................................... 6 p.m.
Varsity: West Carteret at Dixon........................................... 6 p.m.
* Scheduled events subject to change either date or location
