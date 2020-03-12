OCEAN — The Croatan boys lacrosse team began the season Tuesday with a 9-7 victory over Havelock, then tacked on an even bigger win Wednesday, 10-5 at Jacksonville.
Against the Rams, the Cougars built a 7-3 lead entering the fourth quarter but were then outscored 4-2 while holding on for the two-goal triumph.
Balanced scoring was key to the win with Kiernan O’Connell and Isaiah Walker each posting three goals with Walker adding three assists to his stat line and O’Connel one assist.
Jonathan McCabe posted two goals and Will Barker had one. McCabe led the team with seven faceoff wins in 15 attempts.
Zach Lindsey and Caden Barnett each collected five ground balls while Dylan Smith had three.
Zachary Barker had seven saves on 10 shots on goal while Jackson Griffing had four saves on eight shots on goal.
Individual stats from the win over Jacksonville were not available in time for this report.
------------------
The Croatan girls lacrosse team gave up a goal with less than a minute to go Tuesday in an 11-10 loss to Havelock.
Kelsey McCormick led the way with six goals, followed by Kate Wilson and Reagan Kemppainen with two apiece. Ginger Hayden, Erica Jungman, Ella Campbell, Wilson and Kemppainen each tallied an assist.
Wilson paced her side by nabbing four ground balls.
Kaylie Slicker had five saves on 16 shots on goal.
Micah Bibb led Havelock with six goals.
Teammate Trinity Bellm picked up five ground balls.
Paige Hamilton had 11 saves on 21 shots on goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.