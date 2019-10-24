The first installment of the fall’s “Keep Pounding” all-county teams goes to boys soccer, with selections from all three county prep teams.
Croatan (11-4-2 overall), West Carteret (8-10) and East Carteret (3-10) are all in different stages as programs, but all three have exceptional individual talent.
Below is this column’s annual list of the best 11 soccer players in the county. There are three spots for forwards/strikers, three for midfielders, four for defenders and one for a keeper.
Selections were made based on a combination of individual statistics, strength of competition, team success and sportsmanship.
Here is the final list: forwards Garrett Boucher and Eli Simonette of Croatan and Junior Parker of West; midfielders Jake Bradley of West, Jacob Boucher of Croatan and Thomas Ferguson of East; defenders Mitchell Brooks of East, Ransom Bryant and Matthew Loynes of West and Zach Simonette of Croatan; and keeper Alex Ericksen of Croatan.
Following is a breakdown on why each player was selected. All statistics are current through Wednesday.
Starting on the front line, Garrett Boucher is the county’s top points producer with 21 goals and four assists for 46 total points. While only a sophomore, Boucher has the size-speed combination to make a dangerous striker. He can shoot from long range, pick a corner on a penalty kick or head the ball in for goals.
Boucher’s teammate Eli Simonette, however, uses two very specific attributes to his advantage – speed and strength. The sophomore has wheels that make even his opponents gasp as he whizzes by, in addition to tenacious toughness. He has nine goals and three assists for 21 total points.
The last forward on the list, Parker, is also a speed demon for the Patriots. Consistently getting past the defensive line on through passes, the junior is downright dangerous on the run. He can also put balls away, with his 10 goals and six assists for 26 points ranking best on his team by seven points.
Sticking with West, Bradley was a tough choice at midfield, if only because his own teammate Rob Cummings’ proficiency. Oh, and they’re both only sophomores. Bradley is the better set-up man, though, with seven assists on top of six goals. His 19 total points rank fifth in the county.
Ferguson is the first East selection on this list, thanks in large part to his six goals and one assist for 13 points that rank second on the Mariners. A senior in a sea of underclassmen, Ferguson has had to play two important roles this season – a veteran leading freshmen and one of two primary scorers on offense.
The last midfielder spot goes to Jacob Boucher who has three goals and six assists this season. His 12 total points only rank seventh on his team, but the Cougars play their starters sparingly against several lesser-talented conference opponents. Carving out a discernible identity on a team stacked with scorers is hard, but Boucher does just that.
Croatan’s offense is always solid, but its 14 goals against (less than a goal per match) is often overlooked. Zach Simonette anchors the Cougars’ back line with a mix of strength and comfort in his surroundings. The senior rarely makes mistakes and serves as the back-line assurance the Cougars need.
Bryant is probably a better midfield selection here, but he had the best defensive play I’ve seen all season in a match against Havelock, so it fits. It was a small play, just a deflection as the last defender on a breakaway, but it stuck with me. The senior is one of two unquestioned leaders for West and plays a quiet, but significant, role. He has two goals this season.
The other unquestioned leader for West is Loynes, who can hold a back line as good as anyone on this list. The long-limbed defender is also quick, smart and good on the counter, evident by his three goals and one assist, despite playing on the back end of the field.
East’s final selection goes to Brooks, a stalwart for the Mariners for what feels like seven years. The senior defender, who also has a goal this season, has helped anchor a Mariners team made up mostly of underclassman. That’s a tough, but commendable, task for someone who helped East to a 15-4 season as a freshman.
Keeper was a tough call to make because West’s Grayson Ogle also has solid numbers. Ericksen got the nod for two reasons – his 80 percent save rate and nine credited shutouts. The junior spends most of Croatan’s Coastal 8 matches twiddling his thumbs in the net (due to lopsided matchups) but is capable of making gasp-eliciting saves when it’s crunch time.
He has 46 total saves this season while facing a county-high 60 opposing shots on goal.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.