BEAUFORT — Henry Tillett’s best two performances of the season have come in East Carteret’s two biggest wins of the year.
The junior point guard had nine points, four rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks in an 84-69 win over West Carteret and put up eight points in a 78-77 victory over Washington.
“Those are the two best games I’ve played in my entire life,” Tillett said.
The Mariners struggled last year, going 9-13, but brought back nearly its entire roster and has started this season 4-2 and stands No. 1 in the MaxPreps 1A rankings, thanks to those two huge victories.
Washington is No. 12 in the 2A rankings, while West Carteret is No. 17 in 3A.
“We knew how good we can be, but those wins back it up,” Tillett said. “I know a lot of people probably didn’t expect us to be this good, but we’ve been working hard over the summer.”
Tillett provided the winning points versus Washington, hitting a layup with 4.1 seconds to go after Caleb Hymon stole a pass on a full-court press, went baseline and found Tillett for the open look.
“Even though it wasn’t the hardest shot, it was definitely the most important one I’ve made,” Tillett said. “That win meant a lot. It was a good win. We made a nice comeback.”
East, winners of three of its last four games, trailed 77-74 with 13 seconds to go Saturday versus a Washington (5-2) team that entered the contest with its only loss coming against an undefeated Kinston (6-0) squad that ranks second in the 2A division.
It was the second game in as many days for the Mariners at the Good Guys vs. Cancer Showcase in Kitty Hawk.
On Friday, Trinity Christian waxed East to the tune of 102-57.
The Crusaders (11-1) entered the game having lost just one once, a 55-53 setback to Village Christian (8-2), which ranks third in the 3A division of the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association. Trinity Christian ranks second in 1A in that association.
Trinity Christian has registered at least 20 wins in eight of the last 11 seasons and was crowned state champions in 2014. The Fayetteville squad outscored East 33-16 in the first quarter and enjoyed a 62-28 lead at halftime.
“We obviously knew how good they were,” Tillett said. “We immediately wanted to go out the next day and play as hard as we could and beat Washington.”
The Mariners lost the season opener 74-70 to West in a game that saw the Beaufort squad trail 42-29 at the half. It was a one-point game with just over a minute to go before the Patriots salted it away at the free-throw line.
There was no such drama in the rematch. East jumped out to a 25-7 lead and cruised from there to enjoy a 15-point spread.
“We had a lot of confidence going into that one,” Tillett said. “In the first game, we shot pretty bad at the fee-throw line (20-of-30). We knew we had to execute, play good defense.”
Tillett started the first two games of his sophomore season because starting point guard Geordan Livingston was still playing football. East fell 71-64 to Northside-Jacksonville and then 69-58 to West.
“I was a little bit nervous,” he said. “I hadn’t played big minutes before on the varsity. I played OK. It was a good learning experience.”
He was one of five sophomores to play last year, joining Bennie Brooks, Mason Rose, Thomas Wallace, Erik Jernigan and Hymon.
“We’ve played on the same team or against each other since middle school,” he said. “And next year, we will have almost everyone back, so we hope to keep this going.”
After playing limited minutes last season, he’s starting as a junior, averaging five points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.8 steals per game. He has the best assist-to-turnover ratio on the team at 2.0. He had a combined seven assists and one turnover in the wins over Washington and West.
“I usually try to limit my turnovers,” he said. “I’ve watched enough sports to know that the more turnovers you have, the more likely you are going to lose. I try to keep my assist-to-turnover ratio pretty high.”
The Beaufort native has even more impressive numbers in the classroom, sporting a 4.4 GPA and ranking in the top five of his class.
“I shoot for straight A’s,” he said.
Tillett is on the speech and debate team, the math club and is a member of the student council.
He hopes to attend UNC-Chapel Hill or Duke and matriculate to medical school.
“I’ve been thinking about the medical field since middle school,” he said. “I did some research, and family medicine is what interests me. A lot of my family members have had cancer. I’ve seen a lot of that. I think that has drawn me to the medical field.”
Here are a few of Tillett’s favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Insidious.”
Favorite TV Show: “Big Mouth.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Rocket Power.”
Favorite Band/Artist: J. Cole.
Favorite Song: “Ps & Qs” by Lil Uzi Vert.
Favorite Book: The Old Man and the Sea by Ernest Hemingway.
Favorite Team: North Carolina Tar Heels.
Favorite Athlete: Dwayne Wade.
Favorite Vacation: Disney World.
Favorite Hobby: Fishing.
Favorite Subject: Math.
Favorite Quote: “Nothing will work unless you do.” – Maya Angelou.
Favorite Food: Mac and cheese.
Favorite Drink: Strawberry Banana BodyArmor.
Favorite Restaurant: Flaming Amy’s Bowl.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: Blowing out West Carteret.
Favorite Teacher: Ms. Krista Rhinehardt.
Favorite Sport: Basketball.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: Eating Skittles and stretching with Caleb.
Favorite Website/App: TikTok.
Favorite Follow on Twitter/Instagram: @houseofhighlights.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: LeBron James, Abraham Lincoln, Roy Williams, Elvis Presley and Serena Williams.
Ideal Group To Survive A Zombie Apocalypse: Caleb Hymon, Bennie Brooks, Perry Austin, Mason Rose, Qualik Nolon and coach Daniel Griffee.
Items For A Deserted Island: Knife, matches, fishing rod, a pot and a cast net.
