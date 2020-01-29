MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret boys basketball team is king of the 3A Coastal Conference after staving off Northside-Jacksonville 89-80 on Tuesday.
The Patriots secured their 10th straight win and improved to 14-2 overall while snapping Northside’s own 10-game win streak to take sole possession of first place in the conference at 5-0.
“This was a big one,” West coach Mark Mansfield said. “The team that won takes command of the conference. We wanted it badly, and I think it showed.”
The Patriots battled the Monarchs (11-6 overall, 4-1 conference) back-and-forth in a wild 43-point first quarter but wound up securing a comfortable 49-38 lead at halftime and maintained it for the final 16 minutes.
“We shot really well, which was important tonight because they shot the ball really well too,” Mansfield said. “The scouting report wasn’t exactly accurate. I heard they didn’t shoot that many threes and didn’t make as many threes. That’s not what I saw. But I thought we reacted well and brought it. We played hard and ended up where we want to be.”
Northside coach Kendrick Hall was unavailable for comment after the game.
The Patriots shot 54 percent of the floor, bolstered by a career night from senior J.J. Williams. The point guard scored 38 and added five assists, two steals and a charge drawn. He scored 28 of his 38 in the first half. Williams has scored 68 over the last two games.
The reigning Coastal Player of the Year looked the part from the start, dazzling the crowd with a side-step, spin and reverse layup for the Patriots’ first points of the night.
“It’s getting to be the crucial part of the season, and he’s stepping up,” Mansfield said. “He’s capable of scoring these numbers every night, but he’s unselfish and he looks to get other people involved.”
Northside battled with a pair of three-pointers apiece from Kentral Jones and Sacorey McFadden, leading 18-13 before West stormed right back on an eight-point run to retake a lead it didn’t lose again.
Despite a size mismatch – West’s tallest rebounders are James Kenon (6 feet, 5 inches), Ean Jones (6-2) and Jaylen Bradberry (6-1), while Northside had Quincy Martin Jr. (6-6), Aaron Oates (6-5) and JaQurious Conley (6-2) – the Patriots still owned the boards with a 40-28 advantage.
“We felt the key to the game was rebounding,” Mansfield said. “Whoever won the boards was going to have a big advantage. They’re big, long and athletic, and they crash the boards well, but tonight we were active around the basket.”
While only standing 6-0 tall, Gavin Gillikin led the effort on the boards with a career-first double-double with 10 rebounds and 10 points. The junior scored four of the six points on a run in the second quarter that gave West its biggest lead of the night, 42-26.
“Gavin had one of his better games of his season,” Mansfield said. “He boxed out hard, he drove to the basket hard and he wanted the win. They all did, and it showed.”
West needed a secondary scorer to take pressure off Williams and got it from Jalani Jones with 16 points, seven rebounds, two assists and three steals. The senior guard brought the crowd to its feet a handful of times, the last on a vicious dunk from the baseline late in the fourth quarter.
Kenon tallied six points, eight rebounds and two blocks, while Bradberry eight points and six boards to help West on the boards. Ean Jones also made his presence felt all over the court with five points, five rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks.
“Ean is a gamer,” Mansfield said. “He got a little bit tired in the second half. We were in foul trouble and I left him in longer than I should have, but even if his presence doesn’t show up on the score sheet, he and James and Jaylan are all big factors under the basket. They do a lot of work there.”
Northside got 48 percent of its points from beyond the three-point line, where it converted 13 buckets. McFadden sank six from deep to help him reach a team-high 21 points for the night. Kentral Jones sank five treys and scored 18 total. Northside had two more finish in double figures – Martin with 14 and Conley with 12.
The Monarchs only shot 7-of-14 at the free-throw line, while West went 9-of-11.
The Patriots spread the ball around well throughout the game and had seven scorers finding net in the fourth quarter. J.J. Williams scored six, Jalani Jones four, and two each came from Josh Williams, Ean Jones, Bradberry, Gillikin and Kenon.
Josh Williams finished the night with four points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals, while Jaxon Ellingsworth scored two.
West will be at Jacksonville (10-7 overall) on Friday for a rematch from a 74-45 win on Jan. 7. Northside will host Swansboro (6-11) on Friday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Northside........ 21 17 18 24-80
West Carteret.. 23 26 20 20-89
NORTHSIDE (80) – McFadden 21, Jones 18, Martin 14, Conley 12, Oates 5, R. Smith 3, Vlassis 3, Seiuli 2, C. Smith 2.
WEST CARTERET (75) – J.J. Williams 38, J. Jones 16, Gillikin 10, Bradberry 8, Kenon 6, E. Jones 5, Jo. Williams 4, Ellingsworth 2.
