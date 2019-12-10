Several years ago, I got this desperate query from a haunted weekend fisherman, lamenting that “ ... last spring, I got some kind of leviathan on the line. The line then promptly broke after about 15 glorious seconds. Drag was way too tight of course. HELP!!” - signed, Haunted in Baltimore.
Dear “Haunted,” once upon a time, long ago and far away, there was a young struggling chemist fishing in the wilds (they were “wilds” in those days: duck farms and potato fields) of Long Island. He would fish every morning by sunrise, between gathering clams, scallops, oysters, crabs, sailing and work, that is.
One morning, an Atlantic mackerel washed up onto the beach. It was fresh as could be, having probably beached itself in terror and in an attempt to escape a marauding gator blue. The young chemist, let’s call him “Doc,” was not much for smelly, slimy bait, but he knew opportunity when it knocked. “Carpe Diem.”
He picked up the fish, sliced it like a piece of fine sushi (he loved sushi) and rigged it on a hook and leader he had in his bag just for such an occasion and cast it back from whence it came. The mackerel was back in the sea available again as forage.
It wasn’t but a precious few moments, and WHAM, slammer fish, big ... no, very big ... I mean a really big striper sucked up the baited sushi. Doc’s heart was now pumping like crazy, adrenalin working overtime down to the very tips of his fingers. Realizing the fish was now moving forcefully down the beach to possible freedom, Doc decided to take action, lock down and drag and muscle, yes, bully the fish onto the beach.
Doc thought “I ... I’m in charge.” The fish would have to know that, sense that. Well, about two nanoseconds later, the fish, having broken off, was the one in charge. Hook, line, sinker, mackerel, adrenalin - the full monte. The chemist can’t remember when he was ever more disappointed, not in losing the fish, but at the instant realization that the fish didn’t get away. He had let him go. Lack of experience! Youthful exuberance!
Still having a bite or two of sushi left, he re-rigged. WHAM! This time, with a kinder gentler drag and with the newly found patience of his elders, he beached a 14-pound slammer blue. Not the size or majesty or stature of the lost striper, but a nice fish. He now had learned one of the most important lessons about playing a fish and about drag.
Yes, “Doc” still loses fish, and he still breaks some off, but not because his drag is set incorrectly. Sometimes you just lose fish. Sometimes they just win.
So when beaching “leviathans”:
1) The rule of fin is set the drag at 1/4 to 1/3 the breaking strength of your line. I don’t really measure it any more. I just set it so it is firm and resistant to my pulling, but pulls out easily by hand. I use light line and still have no (i.e., not many) problems beaching good-size fish on 10-pound test, even a frantic false albacore;
2) I rarely reset my drag in the heat of battle, maybe if I’m worried that the fish will strip my spool. It’s mainly a risky desperation strategy to be done with care. It is safer to just feather the spinning reel spool with your thumb to add some temporary drag resistance;
3) Fish like fat alberts, whose motto is “run free or die” and whose survival strategy to rocket straight out from the beach can be confused by moving your rod pressure from side to side. It disrupts the flight strategy and rhythm of the fish;
4) Fish like stripers and drum tend to run the beach laterally. I have had them run me 100 yards or more down the beach. In this case. play follow the fish. Don’t muscle it. Be firm, let it run and follow until it tires out;
5) At this time, just when you need it the most to be your friend, the surf often plays the role of enemy. You really need the wave action to help beach a big fish. You need to play each ebb and flow of the waves. Drop the rod tip and walk out when the wave retreats so as to minimize pressure on the line and hook and fish, and use its power to float the fish in on incoming serge. Walk backwards, reel in on the incoming wave. You may go forward and back several times before you can use a good wave to beach the fish. If it runs again let it. Keep the pressure on, but let it go;
6) Finally, don’t let any “do-gooders” grab your line, gaff or net your fish trying to pull the fish up onto the beach. You will lose the advantage of line stretch and/or rod flexibility to cushion the shock of the fish and likely break off the fish moments away from a safe landing.
So remember, when “leviathans” bite, at no time feel like YOU ever are in charge and NEVER EVER lock down and muscle the drag! Remember your reel’s drag in not an on-off switch. Fishing is a journey you learn and accumulate expertise and knowledge as you go along and you learn from both your successes and failures alike.
Good fishing.
Fishing is slowing a bit. There are still fish to target, but we are now getting into the offseason mode.
I have tracked this great trout season, both in inside waters and in the surf. Many fish are still available, and that includes both speckled and gray trout. One point of note is the slacking off of the speckled trout action in the surf and from the fishing piers.
In the surf, the traditional indicator that the surfing trout season is winding down is the appearance of large numbers of juvenile “spike” specks. The last week or so, the spikes have shown in large numbers, outweighing the keepers by large numbers from the surf and piers. So as the surf winds down, the focus is back to the backwaters and creeks, where the fish are overwintering. Live baits, if you can get some, is still a great for catching trout in the cooling waters, along with MirrOlures, especially the 17-MR suspending baits, various soft plastic like the Z-Man baits, plastic shrimp and flavored Gulp! baits.
With the water temperatures now in the 40s and 50s, the trout, drum and other species are sluggish and slow moving, so work your baits low and very slow. Most, actually almost all hits (bumps) will occur during the dropdown phase of your retrieve, so be ready to set your hooks. Also, both natural and artificials are very effectively fished on a cork, popping or otherwise. Hopefully we will have a mild winter and avoid another season of troutsiclces. If the weather cooperates, we should have another great trout year in 2020.
So the trout are certain, but what else is out there? Puffers are still plentiful and big. There are also sea mullet available from the piers and surf, along with short “rat” reds. I have also been catching “rats” in the creeks on Betts Halo Shrimp.
Although we haven’t seen a run of ocean stripers for well over a decade, the Neuse striper action is good and ranges from the Neuse River bridges in New Bern and as far down river as Oriental.
Finally, the bluefin are here, the bluefin are here. Fish are smallish, that is, I haven’t heard of any 600 pounds or greater, but they are here.
Please note the status of our ocean fishing piers on Bogue Banks and Topsail Island.
Oceanana Pier will close Jan. 1 and reopen Feb. 15.
Bogue Inleet Pier is closed and will reopen in the middle of March for the Emerald Isle St. Patrick’s Day festivities. If you have a 2020-year pass and a key, you can get on in the off season.
Seaview Pier will be open into December, but they are undecided on when they will close.
Surf City Pier will remain open all day but Monday, they started opening during daylight hours only, then to be determined for how long.
Jolly Roger Pier, as always, remains open all year around.
Finally, there are some drastic regulatory rule changes on the horizon.
Next week, I will report a bit about the possible changes in recreational and commercial bluefish harvest after this week’s meeting of the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Council and the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commissions Bluefish Management Board in Annapolis, Md.
