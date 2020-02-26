beaufort — East Carteret faced a familiar foe in the first round of the 1A boys basketball playoffs, and the result was the same.
The No. 3 seed Mariners (21-3) won their 17th straight game with an 83-56 triumph over No. 30 seed Lejeune (12-12).
East defeated the Devil Pups twice during the regular season in 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference play, earning 69-58 and 83-59 victories on its way to sharing a league title. Lejeune finished fourth in the eight-team conference.
“I’m tired of playing the same team,” East coach Daniel Griffee said. “I don’t like the way the playoffs are seeded. It’s not fair to us. It’s not fair to Lejeune. That can be manipulated in a fair way. It’s like this every year. We can do a better job of that. The playoffs are about playing different teams. You can flip a 29 (seed) and a 30, or a 31 and a 32, there is barely any difference there.”
Holding a 14-10 lead with 2:20 to go in the first quarter, the Mariners went on an 18-6 run to take a 32-16 advantage with 2:29 left in the first half. Lejeune answered with six straight points to pull to within 10 at 32-22. The Devil Pups’ Jaylon Armstrong put up nine of his 15 points in the first half.
The home team got the crowd back into it by closing the half on a 9-0 run. Bennie Brooks scored 13 of his game-high 32 points in the second quarter.
The Devil Pups answered with six straight points to open the second half, and trailed 41-26 just 48 seconds into the third quarter. Lejeune’s Andrew Navarro had seven of his 15 points in the third quarter, and Nick Simon scored five of his 14 in the frame.
East then scored 15 unanswered points to pull ahead for good at 56-26. Jacob Nelson scored six points during that stretch, had eight in the third quarter and finished with 14 points.
Perry Austin, who scored nine points in the first half, joined those two in the double-digit scoring department with 11 points.
“We used our size advantage,” Griffee said. “With Perry, Bennie, we didn’t shoot a lot. The plan was to attack the basket, but we missed a lot of easy buckets. We won’t have a size advantage like that after tonight.”
The Mariners will take on a much bigger team at 7 p.m. on Thursday when No. 10 seed Wilson Prep (18-7) visits. The Tigers feature three double-digit scorers in Nasiar Blackston (16.8 points), Eric Wynn (14.2) and Devyn Bullock (10.4). Blackston is 6-4, 184 pounds, Wynn is 6-9, 241 and Bullock is 6-5, 215.
“I’ve seen some film on Wilson,” Griffee said. “They are very athletic, very long, they can run. We just have to run, play our game, make everybody adjust to us. We’ll have a big crowd, and they’ll want to see a good show, so we’ll go out there and give them one.”
Wilson Prep is No. 16 in the MaxPreps 1A rankings while East is No. 7.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Lejeune...……….12 10 14 20-56
East Carteret... 22 21 26 16-83
LEJEUNE (56) – Armstrong 15, Navarro 15, Simon 14, Lee 4, McClane 4, Harris 2, Debose 2.
EAST CARTERET (83) – Brooks 32, Nelson 14, Austin 11, Hymon 5, Tillett 5, Jernigan 5, Rose 3, Shelton 4, Williford 2, Todd 2.
