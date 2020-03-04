NEWPORT — The Croatan boys tennis team jumped to 2-0 Tuesday with a 9-0 shutout of Swansboro at Fort Benjamin Park.
The Cougars opened their season Monday with an 8-1 win at Jacksonville. They will play their third match this week on Thursday at White Oak.
Croatan went 6-0 in singles with two netters blanking their opponents, including Eli Simonette at No. 5 over Tyler Klammer and Adam Dweikat at No. 6 over Kaden Lucero. There was one more shutout in doubles play with William Swiber and Connor Hogan defeating Crockett Henderson and Grant Russell 8-0.
Here are results of the match:
Croatan 9, Swansboro 0
Singles
No. 1: Noah Shaul (C) def. Crockett Henderson (S), 6-2, 6-2.
No. 2: Mason Fails (C) def. Grant Russell (S), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 3: William Swiber (C) def. Conner VanHoozen (S), 6-1, 6-0.
No. 4: Connor Hogan (C) def. Evan Radley (S), 6-2, 6-2.
No. 5: Eli Simonette (C) def. Tyler Klammer (S), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 6: Adam Dweikat (C) def. Kaden Lucero (S), 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1: Swiber/Hogan (C) def. Henderson/Russell (S), 8-0.
No. 2: Alex Amato/Tate McLean (C) def. Klammer/Radley (S), 8-2.
No. 3: Lane Hartman/Garrett Boucher (C) def. VanHoozen/Lucero (S), 8-4.
