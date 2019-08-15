CEDAR ISLAND — The Sarah James Fulcher Redfish Tournament organizers were hoping for a bigger and better event in its second year.
Mission accomplished.
The family-friendly, philanthropic, catch-and-release contest featured over 80 boats, 341 anglers, 1,500 people in attendance, $18,000 in prize money and raised more than $100,000.
“The first year was a big surprise with how big it was, and we only had three weeks of planning for that one,” tournament organizer Hunter Parks said. “And this year we had a little bit more time to plan, and it was still bigger than any of us thought it would be.”
The inaugural tournament had 65 boats, 235 anglers, over 500 people in attendance, more than $9,000 in prize money and raised more than $45,000.
UNADILLA, N.Y. — Cooper Webb was injured in the opening 450 class moto Saturday in the 10th round of the 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.
He will miss the final two rounds of the season.
And yet, the county native is in good spirits.
There were concerns Webb had suffered a serious knee injury at the Circle K Unadilla National, but an MRI on Monday revealed a bone contusion, hematoma and hyperextension with fluid buildup.
“This injury is best-case scenario and will not require surgery, nor were there any tears in my knee,” Webb wrote on social media. “It will require rest and rehab.”
PITTSBURGH — Director of Sports Medicine Todd Tomczyk said last Wednesday, Aug. 7 that there was “no change in status” with regard to Lonnie Chisenhall’s recovery from left and right calf strains, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
The Newport native has been on the Pittsburgh Pirates’ injured list all season, initially as the result of a fractured right index finger before the calf issues cropped up in late April and mid-May while he was on minor league rehab assignments.
The Pirates shut him down after the second setback with the calf and allowed him to continue his rehab away from the team, but he hasn’t made meaningful progress in his recovery over the past three months.
With just over 40 games to go, it appears he will likely miss the entire season.
