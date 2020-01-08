MOREHEAD CITY —The Patriots jumped out to a 12-0 lead Tuesday against Jacksonville and never looked back, cruising to a 74-45 win in their 3A Coastal Conference boys basketball opener.
“We started out well tonight,” West coach Mark Mansfield said. “The effort, hustle and defense were there. Our defense is better and shot selection is better. We’re moving the ball better and moving without the ball better.”
After developing a habit of falling behind early in games this season, West Carteret (9-3 overall) has righted the ship of late and started to jump out to big leads to begin games. The team held a 19-0 lead against New Bern and a 21-5 advantage over Croatan.
“These games used to start the other way,” Mansfield said. “We’ve gotten better about that.”
Following the 12-0 lead to start the game and a 15-4 first-quarter spread, West exploded in the second quarter with 28 points to take a 43-16 lead at halftime.
Just four players scored during that frame with Jaylan Bradberry going for 10, J.J. Williams adding eight, Josh Williams putting up seven and Jalani Jones chipping in three.
More liberal substitutions made it tighter in the second half, but the Patriots still outscored the visitors 31-29 in the final two quarters.
“We didn’t let up,” Mansfield said. “I was happy about that.”
J.J. Williams led the way with 15 points on the night, followed by Bradberry with 14, Josh Williams 13 and Jalani Jones 11. Ten players ended up in the scorebook for the Patriots.
West looked razor sharp despite an 18-day layoff over the holidays. Mansfield chalked it up to competition over the break. Former county standouts such as Jacque Brown, Ashley Williams, Nathan Windley, Arron Stewart and others scrimmaged versus the Patriots.
“We beat them both days,” Mansfield said. “They helped us get focused for tonight and this week. It was good to compete, and it helps to face other competition other than yourself. That is the best thing about this group. We have competitive practices every day. I’ve seen that more this year than I think I’ve ever seen it out here.”
Manny Rodriguez led Jacksonville (8-6) with 12 points, followed by Brendon Wallace with nine and Devin Major eight.
West will travel to Pamlico (7-3) on Wednesday before returning to league play Friday at home versus Swansboro (5-9).
