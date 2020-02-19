* Use this link to see game video: youtube.com/watch?v=vt7axm2Z4AI
OCEAN — The Croatan girls basketball team didn’t need to go to the locker room at halftime.
It was that kind of night, as the Cougars (21-2) breezed to an 84-17 victory over Lejeune (0-19) in the first round of the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference Tournament.
The lopsided win saw a running clock in the second half. The point total marked a season high for the Croatan offense and a program high under 10-year head coach Andrew Gurley.
The Cougars will battle Southwest Onslow tonight at East Carteret, the winner of which will face the winner of the Richlands-Trask game on Friday at East.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A state playoffs will start Tuesday. Seedings won’t be announced until Saturday.
If Croatan’s regular season wins over Lejeune were any indication – it beat the Devil Pups 64-7 on Dec. 17 and 67-3 on Jan. 24 – then the third contest was really no contest at all. The Cougars led 56-8 at halftime and averaged 25 points per quarter until the fourth quarter when only substitutes played.
The starters played a significant number of minutes for such a one-sided game, but the Cougars have to be creative to keep momentum going from an undefeated campaign through underwhelming Coastal 8 competition.
“We wanted to continue to sharpen the sword,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said. “We’re in a rhythm. There’s no need to break it. Our starters got enough minutes to do that, and we were still able to rotate in subs.”
With only a handful of games left in the season overall, the substitute packages in play were a snapshot of what’s to come next winter after Croatan has graduated four of its top five scorers.
“We were able to play around with the lineups and get a foreshadowing of that’s coming back next year,” Gurley said.
Kelly Hagerty, who leads the Cougars in points per game with 15, scored a game-high 17 against Lejeune and added seven rebounds and three blocks. Savannah McAloon tallied 14 points, five boards, five assists and three steals, while Logan Howard scored 13. Natalie Show tallied nine points, while Haley Cousins added eight points and three steals.
Lejeune’s top scorer was Kayla Lazaro with 11.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Lejeune............. 4 4 8 1-17
Croatan........... 27 29 19 9-84
LEJEUNE (17) – Lazaro 11, Coltey 3, Sims 3.
CROATAN (84) – Hagerty 17, McAloon 14, Howard 13, Show 9, Cousins 8, Harvey 4, Hayden 4, Roth 4, Underwood 3, Brimmer 2, Raynor 2, Wolanzyk 2.
